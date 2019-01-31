The 15 coolest Apple stores in the world, from New York’s Grand Central Station to London’s Regent Street

source Apple

Apple operates more than 500 retail stores in 25 countries, with each location raking in millions of dollars every year – more revenue per square foot than any other US retailer

The company prides itself on each store’s remarkable design quality. Many are located in historic buildings, like a once-famed opera house and New York City’s Grand Central Terminal.

Here are the 15 coolest Apple stores around the world.

Apple’s design is what has made it so successful: user-friendly and increasingly appealing, with sleek lines and crisp whites. That philosophy extends to its retail stores, too.

Inside, all of the stores look pretty much the same – Apple trademarked its store layout in 2013 – but each one offers its own unique look from the outside. Many stores are located in famed sites and historic buildings: Take, for example, Apple’s location in an old bank building just across the street from a distinguished opera house in Paris, or its space in New York City’s Grand Central Station.

Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of retail, has a vision for Apple stores: “A combination of experience and human connection,” she told Vogue Business earlier this month. Ahrendts is the former CEO of Burberry and joined the tech company in 2013, a sign Apple has no plans to slow its retail ventures.

Apple now operates more than 500 retail stores in 25 countries, so it is likely wherever you go, there is an Apple store a short walk down the street.

Take a look at 15 of Apple’s coolest spaces worldwide:

Apple opened its first store in Thailand in November 2018. The store is located in Bangkok on the shores of the Chao Phraya.

Source: Apple

The store is connected to Bangkok’s Iconsiam Center, a mixed-use mall.

It features two expansive glass facades looking out to the river and city. It even has an outdoor terrace.

Apple’s Milan Piazza Liberty location is stunning. Just off the Corso Vittorio Emanuele, it is one of the most popular pedestrian streets in Milan.

Source: Apple

Visitors see a dramatic glass fountain right when they enter the store, and a backdrop to the large outdoor amphitheater.

Apple’s classic collection of metal, stone, and beach wood then greets customers looking to tweak their smartphones or shop for laptop accessories.

Apple’s first store in Southeast Asia opened in Singapore in early 2017. The 120-foot glass facade blurs inside and out, and 16 trees add to the city’s already lush greenery.

Its location on Orchard Road is also home to a plethora of other shopping malls – it’s known as the shopping belt of the city.

The store’s twin curved stone staircases are clearly the highlight of the space.

Source: Apple

Steps away from the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, is one of Apple’s two Dubai locations.

The 186-foot storefront at Apple Dubai Mall also overlooks the Dubai Fountain.

The store features “Solar Wings” that respond to the city’s hot climate, shifting to cool down the space when temperatures rise.

The wings are made from 340 carbon fiber reinforced polymer rods, and at 180 feet wide, the 18 panels make it one of the world’s largest kinetic art installations.

Source: Apple

Apple reportedly paid $2.5 million to renovate space in New York’s iconic Grand Central Terminal. That is on top of the $5 million it reportedly paid to buy out the previous tenant.

Source: Wall Street Journal

The store on New York’s Fifth Avenue consists of a 32-foot glass cube that’s entirely self-supporting. A glass staircase leads into the store below.

The iconic cube has been closed for the last two years, and Apple has been using a more traditional retail space nearby while renovations are done. However, the store is set to re-open this year.

The cube is one of eight Apple stores in New York City.

Source: Business Insider

Apple opened a store in a refurbished bank building in Paris in 2010. The store is located just across the street from a famous opera house.

Apple kept all of the original architectural details, from the marble columns to the mosaic tile floors.

Source: Business Insider

Inside, you will find a typical looking Apple store, but with a historic feel. White pillars stand strikingly tall, and black balcony railings cut through the space. Light shines down through a large-scale skylight.

Source: Apple

In Beijing’s Sanlitun district, a large stainless-steel structure makes an imposing impression.

The look is quite unique compared to its other stores, where floor-to-ceiling windows tend to take design dominance.

Source: Business Insider

In Berlin, Apple installed a store in an opera house that dates back to 1913.

With walls made of limestone from a local quarry, and thick German oak tables, this store shows Apple’s appreciation of historic spaces and their cultural significance.

Source: Business Insider

On Regent Street, the most popular shopping street in West London, is one of Apple’s largest stores in Europe.

Recently remodeled in 2016, the space is airy and bright and includes stone, marble, and hand-cut Venetian smalti glass tile.

Source: Apple

It also includes a mezzanine level overlooking the store’s open-plan layout.

Regent Street was Apple’s first store in Europe, having welcomed more than 60,000,000 visitors since 2004, according to the company.

Source: Apple

Apple’s Shanghai store is one of its most iconic: a glass cylinder leads to the main part of the store, situated underneath the courtyard.

Apple was granted a patent for the glass design, which had to be curved very carefully in order to achieve its shape.

Source: Business Insider

In Chicago, Apple is beginning to dive into what it calls “a new generation” of its retail locations.

The newest Midwest store connects North Michigan Avenue, Pioneer Court, and the Chicago River. Apple plans on having the store serve as a space for the local community.

Source: Apple

The building’s 111-by-98 foot, carbon-fiber roof was designed to be as thin as possible and is supported by four interior pillars that allow for 32-foot glass facades.

caption Now imagine large icicles hanging off of this roof.

“Apple Michigan Avenue is about removing boundaries between inside and outside, reviving important urban connections within the city,” said Jony Ive, Apple’s chief design officer.

Source: Apple

Apple opened its first store in Kyoto, Japan, last summer on Shijō Dori, the city’s main technological and retail hub since the 1600s.

The building’s architecture is meant to take inspiration from Japanese lanterns and features a multi-level atrium that will host the company’s Today at Apple sessions.

Source: Apple

Apple’s newest Paris location on Champs-Élysées is as lavish as the famed boulevard itself.

The store is housed in a Haussmann-era apartment building – named after the man who renovated the look of Paris in the 1850s.

Source: Apple

Apple’s modern retail space is a refreshing, striking contrast to the famous design characteristics of France’s architecture.

Apple decided to keep the oak parquet floors line the upper levels in an attempt to “revive the building’s original spirit.”

Source: Apple