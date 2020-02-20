These are the 8 coolest cars we saw at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

The 112th annual Chicago Auto Show wrapped up on Monday after a 10-day run in the Windy City.

Nearly 1,000 vehicles were on display, including prototypes, antique cars, and new releases.

The new production models that caught our eye ran the gamut, from minivans to off-roaders to supercars.

Scroll down to learn more about the hottest cars to grace the Chicago Auto Show, and when you can drive them.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Chicago Auto Show was full of interesting cars this year, from performance-oriented hot hatches to minivans that have upped their game for the new model year.

Nearly 1,000 vehicles showed up in Chicago for the 112th running of the show – both new and old – and we had a long list of models we couldn’t wait to see. Now that its 10-day run is over, it’s time to look back at just which ones caught our eye.

Here are some of the most notable new models we saw this year, along with the most important detail: when they’ll be available for you to drive them in the US.

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

caption The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. source Hyundai

The latest addition to Hyundai’s Sonata lineup, the 2020 Sonata Hybrid, sports a unique “solar-roof system” that adds approximately two miles of range per day. The hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 52 mpg combined and 686 miles of range in its Blue trim.

When you can drive it: spring 2020.

Mercedes-Benz Weekender

caption The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

The Weekender, based on the Mercedes-Benz Metris van, is the German brand’s first pop-up camper for the US market. It sleeps four and offers camping-oriented add-ons like an eight-foot awning, roof rails, and a pull-out kitchen.

When you can order it: spring 2020.

2020 Ford GT

caption The 2020 Ford GT. source Ford

Ford showed off the 2020 GT, which now comes with a titanium exhaust system, upgraded cooling, and 13 more horsepower than last year’s model. The Blue Oval displayed the Ford GT Liquid Carbon edition, which features a stunning raw carbon-fiber exterior along with carbon-fiber wheels.

When you can drive it: You can technically order a Ford GT right now, but only if you’re lucky enough to score an allocation.

2021 Genesis GV80

caption The 2021 Genesis GV80. source Genesis

The GV80, which made its global debut in Seoul last month, is Genesis’s first foray into the packed and popular SUV segment. Buyers can choose a 2.5-liter turbocharged or a 3.5-liter twin-turbo engine, and all-wheel drive is optional.

When you can drive it: summer 2020.

2021 Jaguar F-Type

caption The 2021 Jaguar F-Type. source Jaguar

The 2021 Jaguar F-Type made its North American debut at the Chicago Auto Show, with more aggressive styling, slim LED headlights, and an enlarged grille. Engine options aren’t so much different as rearranged for 2021, with the R trim getting the beefier 575-horsepower supercharged V8 from the current F-Type SVR, which will be discontinued.

When you can drive it: April.

Jeep Gladiator Mojave

caption The Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

Specially built for high-speed off-roading across sandy terrain, the Gladiator Mojave is Jeep’s first desert-rated vehicle. It’s equipped with a reinforced frame, larger tires, and new Fox shocks. The Gladiator Mojave comes with a 3.6-liter V6 mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

When you can drive it: second quarter of 2020.

2020 Honda Civic Type R

caption The 2020 Honda Civic Type R. source Honda

The 2020 iteration of the Civic Type R, Honda’s popular track-focused hot hatch, made its US debut at the Chicago Auto Show. Honda says that suspension tweaks improve performance and comfort, while a redesigned grille makes for better cooling. Honda also got rid of some of the Type R’s polarizing phony air vents.

When you can drive it: later this winter.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

caption The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. source Chrysler

The refreshed Chrysler Pacifica gets a much sleeker and more attractive front end for 2021. But the mid-cycle updates go far beyond styling; the 2021 Pacifica also receives an optional all-wheel drive system and a 10.1-inch touchscreen display.

When you can drive it: fourth quarter of 2020.