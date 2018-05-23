These are the 10 coolest cars for under $20,000

caption A 2018 Mazda 3. source Mazda

Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com came up with a list of the 10 coolest cars for under $20,000.

The list features cars and crossovers from Chevrolet, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Subaru, Jeep, and Volkswagen.

The vehicles on the KBB list stand out for a variety of reasons including styling, technology, versatility, and safety.

It’s getting harder and harder to find a cheap and cheerful new car these days. Even though cars are getting better by the day, they’re also getting more expensive. In fact, average transaction price of a new car has gone up 3.3% over the past year. But fear not, the folks at Kelley Blue Book have come up with a list of 10 cool cars that can be had for less than $20,000.

According to KBB, affordable cars can be cool for a variety of reasons ranging from styling to technology to driving dynamics.

Honda and Hyundai led the way with two cars each on the list. KBB praised the Honda Civic for its cool tech and overall excellent packaging. The company’s fit received earned plaudits for its versatility and driving dynamics.

KBB’s staff loved the Hyundai Elantra’s wide array of stand features and its likable styling while the brand’s Kona crossover modern styling and advanced safety features drew praise. The Soul crossover from Hyundai’s sister brand, Kia, won acclaim for its bold looks and SUV-like versatility.

Chevrolet’s subcompact Sonic is one of only tw0 models from an American brand on the list. It also proved to be the list’s most affordable car with a starting price of just $15,295. The other is the American to make the cut is the Jeep Renegade. The only European model on the list, the Volkswagen Golf, is also the most expensive with an MSRP of $20,910. However, entry into the list is based on KBB’s fair purchase price data which indicates the Golf is available for less than $20,000.

Subaru’s Impreza made the list with its sharp looks, great tech features, and refinement. And finally, there’s the Mazda 3. It’s the top-ranked car on the list. In fact, this is the 15th time the Mazda 3 has made it onto the KBB list.

“Widely regarded as the best-looking and most fun-to-drive vehicle in its segment, the Mazda3 is the all-time champion of our budget-minded coolest cars list,” the publication wrote.

Here’s a closer look at all 10 of KBB’s coolest cars for under $20,000:

10. 2018 Chevrolet Sonic: Starting price, $15,295

source Chevrolet

9. 2018 Hyundai Elantra: $19,350

source Hyundai

8. 2018 Honda Fit: $16,190

source Honda

7. 2018 Subaru Impreza: $18,495

source Subaru

6. 2018 Jeep Renegade: $18,445

source Jeep

5. 2018 Kia Soul: $16,200

source Kia

4. 2018 Volkswagen Golf: $20,910

source Volkswagen

3. 2018 Hyundai Kona: $19,500

source Hyundai

2. 2018 Honda Civic: $18,940

source Honda

1. 2018 Mazda 3: $18,095