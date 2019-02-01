50 cool cars from the last 30 years teens missed out on

caption A 2005 Honda S2000. source Honda

Many cool, funky, and interesting cars, trucks, and SUVs have come and gone over the past three decades from marques like Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet, Ford, BMW, Mazda, Subaru, and Jeep.

Entire brands such as Hummer, Pontiac, Saab, and Plymouth have disappeared.

Business Insider put together a list of 50 cars with nameplates that have been discontinued over the past 30 years.

These weren’t always the most commercially successful models, but they were certainly memorable.

Much has changed in the car business over the past 30 years. Some great names in the have come and gone. Marques such as Hummer, Pontiac, Saab, and Plymouth have all disappeared. While names such Supra and Bronco are set for a return after a period of dormancy.

The pace of change has been dramatic. The old fashioned five-speed stick shift has now transformed in six or seven-speed manuals transmissions that are itself set to be rendered extinct by ten-speed automatics and CVTs. Monsterous V8s have fallen out of favor. Instead, turbocharged four-cylinders, V6s, and hybrid electric drivetrains reign supreme. At the same time, the once-dominant sedan has fallen victim to the consumer’s insatiable demand from crossover SUVs.

Horsepower has also become commonplace. When the Dodge Viper debuted in 1992 with 400 horsepower, it was a figure that seemed insurmountable at the time. These days, there are hybrid Volvo station wagons with more juice. Horsepower is also very affordable. A 460 horsepower Ford Mustang GT can be had for just $35,000 while a 707 horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat costs a “mere” $68,000.

Cars arguably have never been better.

But there’s also been some seriously cool, funky, and interesting cars that have put out to pasture. Cars that today’s young drivers in the US have unfortunately missed out on. So we here at Business Insider have put together a list of 50 cars that have been discontinued over the past 30 years.

These weren’t always the most commercially successful undertakings, but they were certainly memorable. The cars, trucks, and SUVs on this list aren’t ranked in any particular order as they are all worthy of being on this list. They are also all nameplates that we offered for sale in the US but are no longer around. Which means models like the BMW M3, Audi RS6, Acura NSX, and Chevrolet Corvette won’t be on this list regardless of the awesomeness of its previous incarnations.

Here’s a closer look at 50 cars today’s teens missed out on in alphabetical order.

1. Acura Integra: discontinued 2001.

source Acura

2. Acura RSX: discontinued 2006.

source Acura

3. Acura Legend: discontinued 1995.

source Acura

4. Alfa Romeo Spyder: discontinued 1994.

source RUBEN M RAMOS / Shutterstock

5. BMW Z3: discontinued 2002.

source BMW

6. Cadillac CTS-V Sport Wagon: discontinued 2014.

source Cadillac

7. Chevrolet Impala SS: discontinued 1996.

source General Motors

8. Chevrolet SSR: discontinued 2006.

9. Dodge Magnum: discontinued 2008.

source Dodge

10. Mitsubishi 3000GT: discontinued 1999./Dodge Stealth: discontinued 1996.

source Dodge

The Dodge Stealth and the Mitsubishi 3000GT were effectively the same car sold under two different badges.

11. Ford F150 SVT Lightning: discontinued 2004.

source Betto Rodrigues / Shutterstock

12. Ford Bronco: discontinued 1996.

source Ford

13. General Motors EV1: discontinued 1999.

source General Motors

14. GMC Syclone: discontinued 1991.

source GMC

A related GMC Jimmy-based Typhoon was available until 1993.

15. Honda CRX: discontinued 1991.

source Honda

16. Honda Del Sol: discontinued 1997.

source Honda

17. Honda Prelude: discontinued 2001.

source Honda

18. Honda S2000: discontinued 2009.

source Honda

19. Hummer H1: discontinued 2006.

20. Infiniti J30: discontinued 1997.

source Infiniti

21. Isuzu VehiCROSS: discontinued 2001.

22. Jeep Grand Wagoneer: discontinued 1991.

source Jeep

23. Jeep Commanche: discontinued 1992.

source Jeep

24. Lexus SC: discontinued 2000.

source Lexus

25. Lincoln Blackwood: discontinued 2003.

source Reuters

26. Mazdaspeed3: discontinued 2013.

source Mazda

27. Mazdaspeed6: discontinued 2007.

source Mazda

28. Mazda RX-7: exited US market in 1995.

source Mazda

The FD RX-7 was discontinued worldwide in 2002.

29. Mazda RX-8: discontinued 2012.

source Mazda

30. Mercedes-Benz R-Class: exited US market in 2012.

source Mercedes-Benz

The R-Class would remain in production for the Chinese market until 2017.

31. Mercury Marauder: discontinued 2004.

source Reuters/photographer

32. Mitsubishi Eclipse: discontinued 2012. Eagle Talon: discontinued 1998.

33. Nissan 300ZX: exited US market in 1996.

source Nissan

The Z32 Nissan 300ZX would remain in production until 2000.

34. Oldsmobile Aurora: discontinued 2003.

35. Plymouth/Chrysler Prowler: discontinued 2002.

36. Porsche 968: discontinued 1995.

source Porsche

37. Pontiac Firebird: discontinued 2002.

source Steve Lagreca / Shutterstock

38. Pontiac G8: discontinued 2009.

source REUTERS/John Gress

39. Pontiac GTO: discontinued 2006.

source Shutterstock/Dmitry Zaltsman

40. Pontiac Solstice: discontinued 2010.

41. Saturn Sky: discontinued 2010.

42. Saab 9-3: discontinued 2012.

source Saab

Production of the 9-3 was briefly revived by NEVS in 2014, but none are believed to have been imported to the US.

43. Subaru SVX: discontinued 1996.

source Subaru

44. Subaru Baja: discontinued 2006.

source Subaru

45. Toyota Celica: discontinued 2006.

source Toyota

46. Toyota FJ Cruiser: discontinued 2014.

source Toyota

47. Toyota MR2 Turbo: exited US market in 1995.

source Toyota

The SW20 generation was discontinued in 1999.

48. Volvo 850 T5-R sport wagon. discontinued 1997.

source Volvo

49. Volkswagen Corrado: discontinued 1995.

source Volkswagen

50. Yugo: exited the US market in 1992.

source Wikimedia Commons

The Yugo would continue to be produced until 2008.