The 11 coolest cars we can’t wait to see at CES

By
Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
-
The Nissan Ariya Concept.

The Nissan Ariya Concept.
Nissan

The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has become an important venue for automakers to show off their ideas for electric vehicles and autonomous-driving technology.

This year, big names like Mercedes-Benz and Toyota, as well as startups like Byton and Fisker Inc., are bringing concept and production vehicles to the event, which runs from January 7-10 in Las Vegas.

These are the 11 vehicles we’re most excited to see at CES.

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic.
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz will release this electric SUV in the US in 2021.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS.
Daimler

Mercedes-Benz unveiled this electric concept sedan in September at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt.

BMW i3

BMW i3 with the Urban Suite interior.
BMW

BMW says it will show off a redesigned interior, called the Urban Suite, for its i3 electric sedan.

Byton M-Byte

Byton M-Byte.
Byton

Byton has suggested it will bring its M-Byte SUV.

Byton K-Byte

Byton K-Byte.
Byton

Byton might also bring its K-Byte sedan, which it displayed at CES in 2019.

Hybrid plug-in Jeeps

A Jeep Compass plug-in hybrid.
Fiat Chrysler

Jeep will bring plug-in hybrid versions of its Wrangler, Compass, and Renegade SUVs.

Fisker Ocean

Fisker Ocean.
Fisker Inc.

Fisker Inc will show its Ocean electric SUV to the public for the first time at CES.

Hyundai Personal Air Vehicle

Hyundai Personal Air Vehicle.
Hyundai

Hyundai will unveil a flying-vehicle concept.

Nissan Ariya Concept

The Nissan Ariya Concept.

Nissan Ariya Concept.
Nissan

Nissan debuted this electric concept SUV at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2019.

Toyota e-Palette

Toyota e-Palette.
Toyota

Toyota has said its autonomous e-Palette vehicles could one day be used for ride-sharing, deliveries, or retail.

Toyota LQ

Toyota LQ.
Toyota

Toyota will also show off an autonomous passenger-vehicle concept.