The 11 coolest cars we can’t wait to see at CES

- This year’s International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) runs from January 7-10 in Las Vegas.
- Automakers have used the event to show off their ideas for electric vehicles and autonomous-driving technology.
- Big names like Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Jeep will have production and concept vehicles on display this year.
- So will startups like Byton and Fisker Inc.
These are the 11 vehicles we’re most excited to see at CES.
Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic
- Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz will release this electric SUV in the US in 2021.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS
- Daimler
Mercedes-Benz unveiled this electric concept sedan in September at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt.
BMW i3
- BMW
BMW says it will show off a redesigned interior, called the Urban Suite, for its i3 electric sedan.
Byton M-Byte
- Byton
Byton has suggested it will bring its M-Byte SUV.
Byton K-Byte
- Byton
Byton might also bring its K-Byte sedan, which it displayed at CES in 2019.
Hybrid plug-in Jeeps
- Fiat Chrysler
Jeep will bring plug-in hybrid versions of its Wrangler, Compass, and Renegade SUVs.
Fisker Ocean
- Fisker Inc.
Fisker Inc will show its Ocean electric SUV to the public for the first time at CES.
Hyundai Personal Air Vehicle
- Hyundai
Hyundai will unveil a flying-vehicle concept.
Nissan Ariya Concept
- Nissan
Nissan debuted this electric concept SUV at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2019.
Toyota e-Palette
- Toyota
Toyota has said its autonomous e-Palette vehicles could one day be used for ride-sharing, deliveries, or retail.
Toyota LQ
- Toyota
Toyota will also show off an autonomous passenger-vehicle concept.