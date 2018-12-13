14 of the coolest castles you can rent for vacation around the world, from the Italian countryside to the outskirts of Los Angeles

caption Castle vacation rental demand is increasing, according to HomeAway. source Courtesy of Homeaway

Castle rental demand is on the rise for vacations, according to HomeAway’s 2019 trend report.

We teamed up with HomeAway to find some of the coolest castle rentals around the world, ranging from $717 to $3,165 a night.

From historic French chateaus and medieval Scottish castles to modern Jamaican villas, you can vacation like royalty in any of these rentals.

You don’t have to be royalty to vacation like them.

There are plenty of castles around the world that you can rent out for a taste of the luxury life during your next getaway.

Castle rental demand increased by almost 55% over the past year, according to HomeAway’s 2019 trend report. We teamed up with HomeAway to find some of the best castle rentals across the globe.

A few have medieval roots that history buffs would love, having once played temporary home to King Henry IV or King James VI of Scotland. While these retain their character and architecture, other castles have been renovated for a more modern feel, like a French castle with “wellness” buildings and a Jamaican villa that’s more beach luxe than old-world charm inside.

See for yourself below, ranked by cost per night from $717 to $3,165.

Mosles, France — $717 per night

A 19th-century chateau with a housekeeper and chef on demand and a private gate.

Florence, Italy — $763 per night

A Tuscan villa that dates back to 1596 surrounded by more than 763 acres of vineyards, olive groves, and woods.

Arlington, Washington, US — $915 per night

A luxury castle complete with a movie theater, ballroom, poker room, and human-sized chess.

Romenay, France — $1,121 per night

This recently renovated castle with a modern touch has a heated swimming pool and “wellness” outbuildings complete with a gym, sauna, steam room, and massage room.

Yvetot-Bocage, France — $1,161 per night

A French chateau in Normandy with lavish interiors, lush gardens, greenhouses, and stables.

West End, Jamaica — $1,200 per night

A cliffside villa with views of the Caribbean Sea offers privacy and seclusion.

Sadirac, France — $1,206 per night

An enchanting chateau set in the countryside and rolling vineyards with horse and carriages, plus hot air balloons.

Goudourville, France — $1,245

A medieval castle remodeled during the Renaissance and 18th century that has welcomed King Henry IV, Queen Catherine de Medici, and Pope Clement V.

Thurles, Ireland — $1,268 per night

An Irish castle with hand-painted murals and vaulted ceilings set in the rural mountains.

North Berwick, East Lothian, UK — $1,642 per night

A Scottish castle where King James VI of Scotland took refuge with many recreational activities on offer — horse riding, archery, and golf, to name a few.

Fermo, Italy — $1,698 per night

An Italian castle with old-world charm in the heart of a medieval town.

Flintshire, UK — $1,834 per night

Previously inhabited by nuns, this castle in Wales sleeps up to 24 guests.

Piru, California, US — $2,500 per night

This historical landmark north of Los Angeles is 12,000 square feet and has an underground tavern, wine cellar, and citrus and olive groves.

Duns, UK — $3,165 per night

A Scottish castle on a 1200-acre estate that’s been around for more than 300 years.

