14 of the coolest castles you can rent for vacation around the world, from the Italian countryside to the outskirts of Los Angeles

- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
- Castle rental demand is on the rise for vacations, according to HomeAway’s 2019 trend report.
- We teamed up with HomeAway to find some of the coolest castle rentals around the world, ranging from $717 to $3,165 a night.
- From historic French chateaus and medieval Scottish castles to modern Jamaican villas, you can vacation like royalty in any of these rentals.
You don’t have to be royalty to vacation like them.
There are plenty of castles around the world that you can rent out for a taste of the luxury life during your next getaway.
Castle rental demand increased by almost 55% over the past year, according to HomeAway’s 2019 trend report. We teamed up with HomeAway to find some of the best castle rentals across the globe.
A few have medieval roots that history buffs would love, having once played temporary home to King Henry IV or King James VI of Scotland. While these retain their character and architecture, other castles have been renovated for a more modern feel, like a French castle with “wellness” buildings and a Jamaican villa that’s more beach luxe than old-world charm inside.
See for yourself below, ranked by cost per night from $717 to $3,165.
Mosles, France — $717 per night
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
A 19th-century chateau with a housekeeper and chef on demand and a private gate.
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
Florence, Italy — $763 per night
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
A Tuscan villa that dates back to 1596 surrounded by more than 763 acres of vineyards, olive groves, and woods.
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
Arlington, Washington, US — $915 per night
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
A luxury castle complete with a movie theater, ballroom, poker room, and human-sized chess.
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
Romenay, France — $1,121 per night
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
This recently renovated castle with a modern touch has a heated swimming pool and “wellness” outbuildings complete with a gym, sauna, steam room, and massage room.
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
Yvetot-Bocage, France — $1,161 per night
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
A French chateau in Normandy with lavish interiors, lush gardens, greenhouses, and stables.
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
West End, Jamaica — $1,200 per night
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
A cliffside villa with views of the Caribbean Sea offers privacy and seclusion.
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
Sadirac, France — $1,206 per night
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
An enchanting chateau set in the countryside and rolling vineyards with horse and carriages, plus hot air balloons.
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
Goudourville, France — $1,245
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
A medieval castle remodeled during the Renaissance and 18th century that has welcomed King Henry IV, Queen Catherine de Medici, and Pope Clement V.
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
Thurles, Ireland — $1,268 per night
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
An Irish castle with hand-painted murals and vaulted ceilings set in the rural mountains.
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
North Berwick, East Lothian, UK — $1,642 per night
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
A Scottish castle where King James VI of Scotland took refuge with many recreational activities on offer — horse riding, archery, and golf, to name a few.
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
Fermo, Italy — $1,698 per night
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
An Italian castle with old-world charm in the heart of a medieval town.
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
Flintshire, UK — $1,834 per night
- source
- Courtesy of Homaway
Previously inhabited by nuns, this castle in Wales sleeps up to 24 guests.
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
Piru, California, US — $2,500 per night
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
This historical landmark north of Los Angeles is 12,000 square feet and has an underground tavern, wine cellar, and citrus and olive groves.
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
Duns, UK — $3,165 per night
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway
A Scottish castle on a 1200-acre estate that’s been around for more than 300 years.
- source
- Courtesy of Homeaway