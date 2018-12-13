The 31 coolest concept cars revealed in 2018

caption The Renault EZ-Go concept. source Renault

Concept cars allow auto companies to lay out their vision for the future.

While the specs and features assigned to these vehicles may be far-fetched and somewhat arbitrary, their basic features can point toward where auto companies are spending their research and development money.

Autonomy and electrification were two of the biggest themes that characterized many of this year’s concept cars.

BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche released some of 2018’s coolest concept cars.

Concept cars allow auto companies to lay out their vision for the future. While the specs and features assigned to these vehicles may be far-fetched and somewhat arbitrary, their basic features can point toward where auto companies are spending their research and development money.

Taken together, the concept cars released in a given year can serve as a preview of where the auto industry is headed or as an opportunity to show off ideas that may never be commercially viable or technologically feasible.

Read more: We drove a $246,000 Bentley Bentayga SUV to see if it’s ready to do battle with Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini. Here’s the verdict.

Autonomy and electrification were two of the biggest themes that characterized many of this year’s concept cars. Some concept cars didn’t have steering wheels or traditional front and back seats, allowing them to imagine seating arrangements where passengers might face each other or lie down and sleep on a full-sized bed. Businesses could use these speculative, driverless vehicles to deliver food or packages.

Other concept cars embodied the auto industry’s past and present, appealing to fans of gas-powered SUVs, pickup trucks, and sports cars.

Unconventional styling is also a feature common to many concept cars, as designers take the opportunity to test out exterior and interior designs that may never actually get used in production cars.

These are the 31 coolest concept cars of 2018.

BMW Vision iNext

source BMW

Highlights: autonomous driving technology, a projector that can show images or videos on objects held by passengers, a touch control feature that allows drivers and passengers to change vehicle settings by drawing on their seats with their fingers

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Cargo

source Kyle Grillot/Reuters

Highlights: solar roof, Level-4 autonomy, over 340 miles of range

Byton K-Byte

source Byton

Highlights: Level-4 autonomy, up to a 325-mile range

Byton M-Byte

source Byton

Highlights: individually-adjustable seats, gesture control features, 49-inch touchscreen

Audi E-Tron GT

source Audi

Highlights: 248 miles of range, 590 horsepower, 0-60 mph in about 3.5 seconds

Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion

source Volkswagen

Highlights: Level-5 autonomy, 302 horsepower, 413-mile range

BMW iX3

source BMW

Highlights: over 249 miles of range, ability to charge in 30 minutes using a 150 kW charger

Infiniti Q Inspiration

source Infiniti

Highlights: variable compression ratio engine, touchscreens for each passenger

Infiniti Prototype 10

source Infiniti

Highlights: single seat, electrified powertrain

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

source Volkswagen

Highlights: 355 horsepower, 266 pound-feet of torque

Lexus LF-1 Limitless

source Lexus

Highlights: motion-activated controls, autonomous driving technology

Lexus LC 500 Inspiration

source Lexus

Highlights: 471 horsepower, 5.0 liter V8 engine

Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak

source Volkswagen

Highlights: 276 horsepower, 266 pound-feet of torque

Genesis Essentia

source Genesis

Highlights: 0-60 mph in three seconds, multiple motors

Toyota e-Palette

source Toyota

Highlights: autonomous driving technology, customizable interior

Hyundai Le Fil Rogue

source Hyundai

Highlights: ergonomically-optimized driver’s seat, large touchscreen

BMW M8 Gran Coupe

source BMW

Highlights: light-alloy wheels

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo

source Porsche

Highlights: over 600 horsepower, around 250 miles of range

Porsche 911 Speedster

source Porsche

Highlights: over 500 horsepower, six-speed manual transmission

Aston Martin Lagonda Vision

source Aston Martin

Highlights: Level-4 autonomy, rear-hinged back doors

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ Silver Arrow

source Mercedes-Benz

Highlights: 738 horsepower, over 250 miles of range

Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic

source Mercedes-Benz

Highlights: customizable platform, autonomous driving technology

Renault EZ-Go

source Renault

Highlights: Level-4 autonomy

Renault EZ-Ultimo

source Renault

Highlights: Level-4 autonomy, swiveling seat

Renault EZ-Pro

source Renault

Highlights: autonomous driving technology, four-wheel steering

Nissan Xmotion

source Nissan

Highlights: digital mirror, gesture control

Jeep 4Speed

source FCA

Highlights: 2.0-liter, I-4 turbocharged engine, eight-speed automatic transmission

Jeep Sandstorm

source FCA

Highlights: 6.4 liter V-8 engine, six-speed manual transmission

Buick Enspire

source Buick

Highlights: augmented reality heads-up display, 370-mile range

Audi PB 18 e-tron

source Audi

Highlights: 310-mile range, 612 pound-feet of torque

Volvo 360c

source Volvo

Highlights: autonomous driving technology