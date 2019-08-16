15 of the wildest food-related Guinness World Records of all time

caption Yes, most jelly eaten hands-free while blindfolded is a record. source YouTube/Guiness World Records

A lot of Guinness World Records involve eating and some of them can be quite bizarre.

In 2014, Philip Santoro broke the record for the fastest time to eat a jam donut without licking his lips or using his hands.

In 2018, Kaif ali Khan broke the record for the most grapes eaten using feet in 3 minutes.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Breaking a Guinness World Records is an impressive feat, but there’s something about eating copious amounts of food in record time or in challenging ways that can be particularly jaw-dropping.

Here are 15 of the most bizarre world records about eating food that have ever been broken.

A very specific record sees Takeru Kobayashi eat 12 hamburgers in precisely 3 minutes.

caption Pictured is Takeru Kobayashi at a different food-eating competition. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi holds the record for number of burgers eaten in 3 minutes. In a truly impressive feat, Kobayashi ate 12 hamburgers in that time period while on the set of the Italian TV show “Lo Show dei Record” on July 11, 2014.

Of course, no one likes a dry burger – Kobayashi was allowed one condiment per sandwich and he chose mayonnaise for all 12.

Kobayashi also holds the record for most meatballs eaten in one minute.

caption The meatballs he ate are not pictured. source Shutterstock

While filming a TV show in Brooklyn, New York, Kobayashi ate 29 meatballs in the 60-second allotted time frame, breaking the record for the most meatballs eaten in one minute.

The meatballs were from IKEA although Kobayashi did not get to eat them with the brand’s iconic lingonberry jam.

The most Big Mac burgers consumed in a lifetime is nearly 30,000.

Perhaps no one enjoys this signature burger from McDonald’s as much as Donald Gorske, who holds the record for number of Big Macs consumed in a lifetime.

Gorske has eaten two Big Macs almost every single day for years, which totals to 28,788 Big Macs in his lifetime as of August 2016.

World-renowned record-breaker Ashrita Furman peeled and ate six hard-boiled eggs in just a minute.

caption Ashrita Furman holds a lot of world records. source Reuters/Brendan McDermid

In 2012, Ashrita Furman was able to peel and eat six hard-boiled eggs in only a minute, meaning he consumed an average of one egg every 10 seconds.

Furman is also known as a legend in the universe of Guinness World Records because of how many titles he holds. He has even been called the “most prolific record-breaker.”

Philip Santoro holds the title of the fastest time to eat a jam donut without licking his lips or using his hands.

caption Not pictured: The jelly donut he consumed and how he ate it. source Shutterstock

Philip Santoro was able to devour a jelly-filled donut without using his hands or licking his lips in 11.41 seconds. He achieved this record on camera while in a living room in San Francisco, California, in April 2014.

Famous record-breaker Andre Ortolf ate almost an entire jar’s worth of peanut butter in 1 minute.

caption The jar of peanut butter Ortolf ate not pictured. source Shutterstock

Andre Ortolf, known for being a bit of a record-breaking pro, consumed 378 grams of thick, gooey peanut butter in 1 minute. Ortolf holds other food-related records, too, including ones related to drinking mustard, eating mashed potatoes, and many more.

Ortolf also has two major jelly-related records.

caption Jelly can be quite difficult to pick up. source YouTube/Guiness World Records

Record-breaking champion Ortolf struck again in 2017, consuming an incredible 716 grams, or just over 1.5 pounds, of jelly in 60 seconds while using chopsticks.

He’s also broken the record for the most jelly eaten while blindfolded without using one’s hands. Ortolf ate 50.97 ounces of the stuff in just one minute.

Competitive eater Leah Shutkever recently won the record for fastest time to eat a burrito — 44.20 seconds.

caption Burrito she ate not pictured. source Lindsay DeMunno/INSIDER

In May 2019, competitive eater Leah Shutkever was able to eat a pretty hefty burrito in less than a minute. Specifically, it took her just 44.20 seconds.

YouTuber Josué Montero Durán holds the record for eating the most hot dogs in three minutes.

caption Josué Montero Durán as he broke the record. source Guiness World Records

Guinness World Records offers a specific title for the most hot dogs eaten in 3 minutes, which is currently held by Josué Montero Durán as of February 2019. Durán swallowed nine hot dogs in the allotted time.

In 1 minute, Patrick Bertoletti ate 36 cloves of garlic.

caption He set the record in 2012. source Shutterstock

In a move that potentially left his breath smelling pretty strong for days, well-known competitive eater Patrick Bertoletti ate 36 cloves of garlic in 1 minute in January 2012.

Bertoletti has the record for the most PB&J sandwiches eaten in one minute.

caption Pictured is Patrick Bertoletti at a different competitive-eating event. source Reuters/Mark Makela

In 2012, Bertoletti broke the record for the most peanut butter and jelly sandwiches eaten in 1 minute by chowing down on six of them.

At the end of 2013, Yusuke Yamaguchi rang in the New Year by setting a record for fastest time to eat a raw onion.

caption He ate an entire onion in under 30 seconds. source Business Insider Video

On December 31, 2013, Yusuke Yamaguchi set the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to eat one whole raw onion, clocking in at 29.56 seconds. The event was part of New Year’s festivities taking place in Japan.

Linus Urbanec ate 31 Brussels sprouts in one minute.

caption He had to eat them one by one. source Shutterstock

Surprisingly, the record for eating Brussels sprouts in 1 minute is competitive and therefore quite specific. Competitors must use a cocktail stick to spike one sprout at a time for consumption.

Using this technique, Linus Urbanec set the recor in 2008 by eating 31 Brussels sprouts.

Kaif ali Khan broke the record for the most grapes eaten using feet in 3 minutes.

caption It’s certainly a unique challenge. source Newsflare

Although eating grapes with one’s feet sounds unusual, it is certainly a challenge that most of us can’t imagine attempting, let alone succeeding at. And, in 2018, 19-year-old Kaif ali Khan set a new record by eating 65 grapes with his feet in 3 minutes.

Anthony Falzon ate 25 marshmallows in just a minute.

caption He’s held the title for over five years. source Shutterstock

Marshmallows aren’t an easy food to eat, especially because they are so sticky. Despite this, Anthony Falzon was able to achieve the record for the most marshmallows eaten in 60 seconds by chowing down on 25 of them in that time period. He has held the title since 2013.