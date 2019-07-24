These are 12 of the most innovative transportation products on Indiegogo right now, from hover shoes to AI-powered motorcycle helmets

caption ZUUM shoes. source ZUUM via Indiegogo

Inventors have been using crowdfunding websites like Indiegogo to help create buzz and raise money for their products.

Here are 12 of the most innovative, forward-thinking products on Indiegogo right now.

The products tend to be groundbreaking or novel in some way. And many of them claim to answer an unmet transportation need for consumers looking for better or safer ways to get around.

The products tend to be groundbreaking or novel in some way. And many of them claim to answer an unmet transportation need for consumers looking for better or safer ways to get around.

As of January 2019, some $1.6 billion has been raised on Indiegogo for products featured on the site, according to VentureBeat.

From an AI-powered motorcycle helmet to an e-bike that uses no electricity, here are some of the most innovative transportation products on Indiegogo right now.

Argon Transform

caption Argon Transform. source Argon Transform via Indiegogo

The Argon Transform is a motorcycle helmet powered by artificial intelligence that claims to make riding safer and smarter. The helmet includes a front and rear camera with footage that can be accessed through a mobile app. The app also serves as a riding logbook and records specific ride statistics.

There’s also an augmented-reality head-up display that shows riders a GPS, speedometer, digital clock, caller ID, and music titles. A small, intuitive handlebar controller helps riders shuffle through the menus.

The helmet also has an 8-hour battery life. It’s expected to ship in February 2020.

FuelSrv

caption FuelSrv. source FuelSrv via Indiegogo

FuelSrv claims to be the Uber Eats of car fueling.

The mobile app works similarly to most on-demand services. Customers specify their location and service needs (such as a gas refill or tire-pressure check), and a FuelSrv operator will drive to the customer to complete the requests. This direct-to-consumer concept has already launched on Google Play and the App Store and is available in Vancouver.

Similar gas-delivery services already exist in the market, including Booster and Filld.

MiniFalcon

caption Folded MiniFalcon. source MiniFalcon via Indiegogo

The MiniFalcon scooter is one of the most compact scooters on Indiegogo. It can be folded in three steps into a 23-inch package.

The MiniFalcon has a 250W motor which allows the scooter to go up to 15.5 mph. The creators say it can travel nine miles on a full charge. The scooter is made of aluminum and weighs about 18 pounds. It’s expected to ship in November 2019.

The One, a lightweight folding bicycle

caption The One bike. source United City Bikes via Indiegogo

At around 28 pounds, The One is the lightest folding electric bike available, according to its creators. The waterproof bicycle’s battery is hidden in the seatpost, and the bike can fold down to a size of about 10 inches wide.

The portable bike has a magnesium alloy frame that the company says weighs 35% less than other aluminum bike frames available on the market. The 250W motor weighs about 4 1/2 pounds, and gives the bike a range of about 25 miles.

The One bike is expected to ship in August 2019.

EyeDrive

caption EyeDrive’s GPS display. source EyeLights via Indiegogo

The EyeDrive is a smart-car assistant projects its display onto the car’s wildshield with holographic display technology. Like most head-up displays available in modern vehicles, it’s designed to help drivers keep their eyes on the road.

It uses touchless gesture control that allows users to control music and phone calls using their hands or their voice. Most of these features are already widely available in many modern cars, but it could serve customers who drive older vehicles.

Estimated shipping date: August 2019.

Scooty

caption Scooty. source Scooty via Indiegogo

Scooty is a phone holder designed for scooters.

The makers of this device tout its adjustability among other things. The phone holder can rotate 350 degrees with minimal vibration because of a rubber strap and flexible clamp that holds the Scooty to the handlebars of a scooter. This means riders can check directions and record videos easily without a shaking phone screen.

The Scooty is expected to ship in August 2019.

Zuum

caption ZUUM shoes. source ZUUM via Indiegogo

ZUUM is a portable electric hover shoe.

Much like a skateboard, the vehicle is activated when the rider places their feet on top of the wheeled platforms. The hover shoes are auto-balancing, much like its hoverboard predecessor. And because the wheels are solid rubber, the tires won’t deflate, the maker of this product claims.

ZUUMers can ride continuously for 1 1/2 hours and reach speeds of up to 8 mph. They can charge in about two hours. And because they weigh seven pounds, the ZUUM can fit inside of a backpack.

The Indiegogo page for this product indicates it will ship in July after previously saying it would ship in April. It was not immediately clear if shipping was already underway.

Vello Bike Plus

caption VELLO BIKE+. source VELLO BIKE via Indiegogo

Vello claims to be the first self-charging folding e-bike. The campaign for this bike reached $1,012,019 on Indiegogo and $526,692 on Kickstarter.

The Vello Bike weighs 28 pounds, according to the company. It claims that makes the bike easier to maneuver and carry around when not in use.

According to its creators, the bike uses a form of regenerative braking like in electric automobiles, where energy is recaptured when the bike is coasting or braking and used to recharge the battery. The bike can travel up to 30 miles on a full charge, the company says.

The Vello Bike app connects to the bike via bluetooth and allows riders to monitor vital stats and gives riders the ability to track their bike’s location or lock the rear wheel.

The company says its product is shipping now.

Ninebot Kickscooter Max

caption Ninebot MAX. source Segway

Segway is using Indiegogo to fund the long-range electric scooter Ninebot Max.

The company also developed a 10-inch self-healing tire. When the outer layer of the tire is punctured, a sealant in the tire will fill the hole by itself, Segway says. The company claims the tire can withstand multiple punctures of less than 6 millimeters in depth.

The Max has a range of about 40 miles and can go up to 19 mph. It’s expected to ship in August 2019.

SkunkLock

caption SkunkLock. source SkunkLock

SkunkLock functions like a normal bike lock, but with one hidden feature. The carbon steel lock sprays a pressurized chemical deterrent on thieves.

The traditional-style U-lock was built for bicycles, but works on motorbikes, scooters, and mopeds, according to the company.

SkunkLock says the chemical compound inside the lock is made of a food-grade material consisting of fatty acids that can be found in human vomit and spoiled butter. The company claims the smell is vomit-inducing and says the liquid spray will stain clothing.

It was not immediately clear if the shipping has begun.

Smacircle S1

caption Smacircle. source Smacircle

The Smacircle S1 is a 15-pound foldable e-bike that can fit in a backpack. It can reach speeds of 12.4 mph and go for 15 miles on a full charge, the company claims.

It was not immediately clear when the product is expected to ship.

Spectra smart skateboard

caption SPECTRA Mini. source SPECTRA via Indiegogo

Spectra is a smart electric skateboard with built-in intuitive AI.

The skateboard can be controlled hands-free with the user’s body weight. Leaning forward will accelerate the skateboard, while leaning backwards will brake. The skateboard will also power-up on an incline, slow down when going downhill, and brake completely when the rider steps off, the company claims.

The company says that over time, the skateboard will learn the user’s riding style. Riders can also adjust the skateboard’s settings via an app.

The product is shipping now.

