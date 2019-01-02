caption The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) runs January 8-11 in Las Vegas.

The event has become an increasingly important venue for automakers to show off their ideas for the future of transportation.

This year automakers like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW brought concept and upcoming production vehicles to the event.

We also saw aircraft, a motorcycle, and a yacht.

As the automaker industry moves toward electrification and autonomy, the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has become an increasingly important venue for automakers to show off their ideas for the future of transportation.

Last year Toyota unveiled a concept for a self-driving delivery vehicle, and Ford outlined its efforts to create communication technology for autonomous vehicles.

This year, automakers like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW brought concept and upcoming production vehicles to the event, which runs January 8-11 in Las Vegas.

Beyond the auto industry, we also saw aircraft, a motorcycle, and a yacht.

These are the 20 coolest vehicles we saw at CES:

Nissan IMx

When you’ll be able to drive it: possibly in 2020.

Nissan Leaf Nismo RC

When you’ll be able to drive it: Nissan said it’s making only six of its newest Leaf Nismo RC, and it does not appear it will sell them to consumers.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

When you’ll be able to drive it: this spring.

Audi E-tron

When you’ll be able to drive it: between April and June.

Audi Aicon

When you’ll be able to drive it: Audi says a production vehicle based on the Aicon will arrive by 2021.

Chrysler Pacifica equipped with Waymo’s autonomous-driving technology

When you’ll be able to take a ride in it: this year, if you live in Chandler, Tempe, Mesa, or Gilbert, Arizona, and if Waymo accepts your application to be in its early-rider program. Waymo has not said when it would expand its autonomous ride-hailing service to the wider public or to other cities.

Byton M-Byte

When you’ll be able to drive it: this year if you live in China or 2020 if you live in North America or Europe.

Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle

When it will be available: Honda has not said when the vehicle will be available for purchase.

Furrion Adonis

When you’ll be able to sail in it: Furrion has not announced a release date.

Karma Revero

When you’ll be able to drive it: right now.

Byton K-Byte

When you’ll be able to drive it: 2021.

Einride T-pod

When it will be available for purchase: Einride began operating the T-pod on a commercial route in Sweden in 2018, but the company has not said when the vehicle will be available for purchase.

Bell Nexus

When you’ll be able to ride in it: Bell Helicopter hopes to have the Bell Nexus making flights in a few major cities by the mid-2020s, The Verge reports.

Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic

When you’ll be able to ride in it: Mercedes-Benz has not announced a release date for the Vision Urbanetic.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

When you’ll be able to drive it: 2020.

Denso Urban Moves

When you’ll be able to ride in it: Denso has not announced a release date for a production version of the Urban Moves concept.

Electrafly

When you’ll be able to fly it: Electrafly has not announced a release date for its personal aircraft, but a company representative told Business Insider it could go on sale in 2021 if the company receives the necessary funding.

Yamaha Niken

When you’ll be able to drive it: right now.

ZF e.Go Mover

When you’ll be able to ride in it: 2020 if you live in France or Germany.

BMW iNext

When you’ll be able to drive it: BMW says it plans to release a production vehicle based on the iNext in 2021.