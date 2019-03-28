When a cop pulled over an erratic driver, he was surprised to find a 250-pound pig in the driver’s lap

caption The man was driving erratically because of a pig in his lap. source Chisago Co Sheriff/ Twitter

When an officer pulled a driver in Minnesota over for erratic driving, he found a 250-pound pig in the driver’s lap.

The pig hogged all of the driver’s attention, and the officer got a kick out of the scene.

The officer let the driver go with a warning, making this pig’s first encounter with the police a success.

Drivers are easily distracted behind the wheel, typically by their cell phones, their radio, or even their makeup. But, one officer in Minnesota found a driver’s attention hogged by something very bizarre.

When Sergeant Jason Foster responded to a tip last October that a car was driving erratically and could not stay in the lane, he pulled the car over. He was surprised to find the driver not distracted by his cell phone but by his 250-pound pet pig.

“It was kind of shocking,” Sgt. Foster told Fox 9. “He had this 250-pound pig on his lap. In fact, it was leaning against the steering wheel. He was muscling the steering wheel to keep it in its lane.”

Sgt. Foster snapped a photo of the bizarre incident because “no one would believe me, but you never know what you are going to come across.”

Causes for #distracteddriving:

✅ Talking on phone ????

✅ Texting ????

✅ Eating fast food ????

✅ Changing radio station ????

✅ Putting on makeup ???? ✅ Having a pig ???? on your lap…now that was a first even for us. pic.twitter.com/6OtUDHIniv — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) March 26, 2019

There were actually two pigs in the car, but the larger pig was in the man’s lap.

“The second [pig] was a smaller one that wasn’t in that picture. He had one of them on his lap, and that was causing his driving conduct,” police spokesman Kyle Puelston told Minnesota Public Radio (MPR).

The unnamed driver said he was moving homes and didn’t want his pig to get cold in the back of the car, so he allowed the hogs to climb into the front.

Read more: This 650-pound pig who survived cancer has been named the most influential animal on social media

Instead of roasting the driver, Sgt. Foster let the distracted driver go, but not without warning him to, “Let the pig lay in the back or put the pig in the passenger seat. Don’t drive with a pig in your lap, either.”

After 21 years on the job, Sgt. Foster said there’s a first for everything.

“It’s right up there in the top 10 of the crazy things we see,” he Foster told Fox.