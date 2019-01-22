Copenhagen wants to build 9 artificial islands to house ‘the European Silicon Valley.’ Take a look at the plan.

caption The Holmene project hopes to bring techies to Copenhagen. source URBAN POWER for Hvidovre Municipality

The Danish government is moving forward with a plan to build nine artificial islands on the coast of Copenhagen.

The project, which hopes to attract tech companies, has been touted by the head of the Danish chamber of commerce as “the European Silicon Valley.”

The architect has reserved space for the biggest waste-to-energy plant in Northern Europe, which could reduce carbon emissions.

Copenhagen has an obsession with islands.

Months after the city announced a $3 billion plan to alleviate its housing shortage with an island built for 35,000 people, the Danish government sanctioned a proposal to build nine artificial islets in Hvidovre, part of the greater Copenhagen area.

Read more: Sri Lanka is building a $15 billion metropolis meant to rival cities like Hong Kong and Dubai

The latest project is impressive in both size and scale.

At an anticipated 33 million square feet, it’s set to become the largest area of reclaimed land – land that’s culled from oceans, riverbeds, or lakes – in all of Scandinavia. It’s also expected to generate around 12,000 jobs in fields like biotechnology and life science.

A key element of the project is its focus on climate resilience.

By reserving space for the biggest waste-to-energy plant in Northern Europe, the architect – a firm called Urban Power – hopes to reduce polluting carbon emissions. The soil will also provide a natural flood barrier that can protect against rising sea levels.

When all is said and done, the islands could become the future home of a tech community that’s been dubbed “the European Silicon Valley ” by the head of the Danish chamber of commerce.

Take a look at what the project could look like if it’s approved by the Danish parliament.

The project’s title, Holmene, fittingly translates to “the islets.”

source URBAN POWER for Hvidovre Municipality

When finished, the islets will have enough office space for 380 companies, most of which will come from the tech industry.

source URBAN POWER for Hvidovre Municipality

Source: The Guardian

Around 10.5 miles of land will be added to the coastline, bringing the estimated construction costs to around $480 million.

Not all islands will be built at once. To prepare for any financial setbacks, the architect wants to split the project into pieces as opposed to building one massive site.

The design includes small reefs that are off-limits to humans, creating a refuge for nature and wildlife.

If the project is approved, construction could begin by 2022. All nine islets are set to be finished by 2040.