Charlotte Police are trying to charge a woman dubbed ‘SouthPark Susan’ who was filmed harassing her black neighbors — but they can’t find her

caption A woman dubbed “SouthPark Susan” was filmed harassing her black neighbors last month. source Facebook/Chele Garris

Charlotte, North Carolina police are searching for a woman who was filmed harassing her black neighbors last month.

Dubbed “SouthPark Susan,” Susan Westwood questioned why two black women were outside her apartment complex, even though they live there.

Westwood’s employers fired her after the video came out, but police have had a hard time finding her to charge her with communicating threats and simple assault.

Police in Charlotte, North Carolina are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a woman who was filmed going on a racist rant late last month.

Susan Westwood, 51, faces two counts each of communicating threats and simple assault for harassing her black neighbors, sisters Leisa and Mary Garris, as they stood waiting for AAA outside their apartment complex to help them jump their car.

But when cops tried to serve the woman, dubbed “SouthPark Susan” after the upscale neighborhood where she lives, with an arrest warrant on Tuesday, they couldn’t locate her.

The incident was the latest in a slew of recent cases of white women filmed discriminating against minorities. These cases have become so frequent that the woman have started earning nicknames, such as “Permit Patty” and “BBQ Becky.”

Read more: A white woman called the police on a black child she wrongly accused of sexual assault. After being confronted with video footage, she apologized.

The sisters took several videos of the altercation with Westwood, who appeared to be drunk and confused about why black women would be in her apartment complex.

“This is SouthPark. This is Myers Park,” she says, appearing skeptical that the sisters would live in the same neighborhood.

She repeatedly asked them what apartment they live in, demanded to know how much to pay in rent, and asked if they are visiting their “baby daddy.”

“I am white and hot, so what are you doing here?” she asked at one point.

She also appeared to threaten them with a gun, though it’s unclear whether she actually had a firearm on her at the time.

caption Leisa, left, and Mary Garris, right, were just waiting outside their apartment complex for AAA to help jump their car. source WTVD

“Do I need to bring out my concealed weapon? This is North Carolina,” she said.

The sisters remained calm and told Westwood to leave them alone, but she refused.

At one point she bragged about making $125,000 a year. But after the video came out, she was fired by her employer, Charter Communications.

The Garris sisters called the cops twice that night to report Westwood, and Westwood made a call herself as well. The local police have since released audio from all three calls.

“There are folks that are trying to break in,” Westwood told the police. “They’re trying to get in the apartments. I’m trying to do it in a very clandestine manner because it’s actually on Fairview Road. They are actually people that I’ve never seen here before – but they are African American.”

She also told the dispatcher that she would pay $2,500 to have someone “get them out of here.”

When cops showed up at the scene they spoke with the Garris sisters, but Westwood was gone.

“We are so distraught and still very upset about what has taken place, only because of the color of our skin,” Mary Garris told WTVD. “It is so upsetting to know today we still have this overt racism that’s going on in 2018.”

The Garris’ attorney, Michael Phillips, says the apartment complex is now moving to evict Westwood.

Anyone with information on Westwood’s whereabouts is being asked to call 911 if they’re local or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.