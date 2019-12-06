An estate in one of Florida’s ritziest neighborhoods is on the market for $48 million — and it could become the most expensive home ever sold in the ultra-wealthy community. Here’s a look inside the sprawling mansion.

A mansion in Coral Gables – a wealthy suburb of Miami, Florida- is on the market for $48 million.

If the estate sells for or near its asking price, it will become the most expensive home ever sold in the suburb, The Wall Street Journal‘s Katherine Clarke reported in October.

The mansion sits on a 62,000-square-foot waterfront lot and boasts 14,492-square feet of space.

A mansion in south Florida is on the market for $48 million.

The newly constructed property, which sits on a 62,000-square-foot waterfront lot, is located in Gables Estates, a private, gated community in Coral Gables, which is itself a suburb of Miami, Florida.

Gables Estates hugs the shores of Biscayne Bay and is roughly an hour from Miami Beach by car.

The property listing is currently held by Judy Zeder and Nathan Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

This $48 million mansion is located in Gables Estates, which is a private, gated community within the Coral Gables suburb of Miami, Florida.

Gables Estates hugs the shores of Biscayne Bay and is roughly an hour from Miami Beach by car.

If this estate sells for or near the asking price, it will become the most expensive home ever sold in the suburb, per The Wall Street Journal. The current record was set in 2017 when a home in the area sold for $43.7 million.

The mansion sits on a 62,000-square-foot waterfront lot. At the entrance of the home, residents and guests are greeted with a spacious foyer that boasts a custom-designed spiral staircase.

Here’s a closer look at the spiral staircase from above.

The main house on the estate, which was completed in 2018, spans 14,492 square feet.

caption The formal living room. source The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Emilio Collavino and Lifestyle Production Group

It was designed by Rafael Portuondo, an American architect.

caption The kitchen. source The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Emilio Collavino and Lifestyle Production Group

The kitchen opens up into a spacious family room that leads to a bar and a wine room that can house 2,200 bottles.

Here’s a closer look at the bar …

… and a peek into the wine room.

Along with multiple dining and living areas, the home also has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms.

caption A dining area. source The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Emilio Collavino and Lifestyle Production Group

Upstairs, the master bedroom includes a master bathroom and an outdoor terrace with its own fountain.

Here’s a closer look at the spacious master bathroom …

… and at the outdoor terrace.

The home also comes with a variety of amenities, including an office that sits adjacent to the formal living room.

Outside, there’s a large backyard patio and an infinity pool that flows into a Jacuzzi.

The home is currently represented by Judy Zeder and Nathan Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

