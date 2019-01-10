Cordis, Hong Kong Successfully Achieved a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for The Fastest Bed Making By An Individual (King Sized Bed)





Thomas Chow, Floor Supervisor





Housekeeping team at Cordis, Hong Kong





Presidential Suite at Cordis, Hong Kong





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 January 2019 – Cordis, Hong Kong is thrilled to announce that Housekeeping team member Mr Thomas Chow Ka Fai successfully achieved a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for “The fastest bed making by an individual (king sized bed)” on 22 October 2018.





According to the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ verificiation result, Thomas spent 69 seconds to make a king bed, which has broken the world record of ” Fastest time to make a bed by an individual (king sized bed)”.

Mr Shane Pateman, Managing Director of Cordis, Hong Kong said, “At Cordis, Hong Kong, we are committed to delivering heartfelt service to our guests. The cleanliness and comfort of our guestrooms are the most essential elements for a pleasant staying experience. We are very proud of Thomas for breaking a world record. We would like to take this opportunity to express gratitude to the entire Housekeeping Team for their continued excellent effort in providing a 5-star environment to guests.”

“Receiving the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ recognition is one of the most satisfying moments in my career. I have been working at Cordis Hotel for more than 14 years, and I am thankful for all the support from my team. The honour should go to my team as well.“ said Thomas Chow, Floor supervisor at Cordis, Hong Kong.

In celebration of the achievement, Cordis, Hong Kong has launched a “Heavenly Deal” package with the following privileges:

Accommodation in the Presidential Suite or Chairman Suite

Club Lounge access for two persons

Choice of daily breakfast for two persons at The Place or Club Lounge

Complimentary use of the rooftop swimming pool

Complimentary use of Health Club facilities, including a 24-hour gym

Eligible to earn airline miles

Eligible to earn double mileage points from British Airways





Click the below link for the details of the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title of “The fastest bed making by an individual (king sized bed)“:

http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/96093-fastest-bed-making-by-an-individual-king-sized-bed

Click the below link to download high resolution images and video of Thomas breaking the record:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4db6svetp1iraj1/AABK6JD02xPXi9T8ue8vqtbHa?dl=0

More information on Cordis, Hong Kong is available at cordishotels.com/en/hong-kong/.

Reservations may be made at cdhkg.resv@cordishotels.com or on (852) 3552 3552.





About Cordis, Hong Kong



Cordis, Hong Kong is an upscale hotel situated in the vibrant heart of Kowloon directly connected to Langham Place Mall with over 200 shops and restaurants. Rising 42 storeys above Mongkok, the hotel offers 665 rooms and suites, comprehensive workout facilities, state-of-the-art meeting spaces and a collection of vibrant restaurants and bars including a Michelin starred Cantonese restaurant Ming Court, a modern European restaurant and bar Alibi — Wine Dine Be Social, an all day dining restaurant The Place and an outdoor food truck destination The Garage Bar.