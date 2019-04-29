A college football player was shot hours after being drafted by the New York Giants, and police haven’t named any suspects

A Washburn University football player named Corey Ballentine was wounded and his teammate Dwane Simmons was killed in an off-campus shooting in Topeka, Kansas, on Sunday morning, the university said.

Ballentine, a defensive back, had been drafted by the New York Giants hours before the shooting. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Simmons, a 23-year-old junior who played defensive back for Washburn, died in the street from a gunshot wound, the police said.

The police are still investigating the shooting and have not named any suspects. Officials said the shooting happened during a social gathering outside a residence.

An NFL draft pick was injured and his college teammate was killed in an off-campus shooting over the weekend.

Washburn University, a university in Topeka, Kansas, said in a statement on Sunday that Corey Ballentine was wounded and his teammate Dwane Simmons was killed in the shooting.

The police are investigating and have not named any suspects. They have appealed to the public for information about the incident.

“A preliminary investigation has determined that this incident occurred during a social gathering outside of a residence,” the Topeka police told INSIDER in a statement. “There were dozens present at the social gathering and we are currently working to gather evidence and statements from witnesses. We want to emphasize that we need those who were present to let us know what they saw.”

The shooting happened at 12:45 a.m. about half a mile from Washburn’s campus.

Dwane Simmons, left, and Ballentine.

The police told WIBW-TV that Simmons died in the street from a gunshot wound. A 23-year-old junior, Simmons played defensive back for Washburn.

Ballentine, a senior defensive back, was drafted by the New York Giants on Saturday night with the draft’s 180th overall pick. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

“We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information,” the Giants said in a statement. “We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends, and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”

Ballentine had celebrated being drafted on Twitter on Saturday, calling it a “crazy dream.”

It’s all a crazy dream until you do it. I can’t even explain the emotions I have right now. S/o the people that told me to pick a more realistic career. This is as real as it gets. Thank you to the Giants organization for believing in me. It’s only up from here. #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/86EiwIP4fM — Corey Ballentine???????? (@cbxiii__) April 27, 2019

Washburn postponed a news conference that had been scheduled for Sunday celebrating Ballentine’s being drafted, Fox News reported.

The university’s president, Jerry Farley, called the shooting a “senseless act.”

“Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general,” Farley said in a statement. “This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.”

The Topeka police urged people with information to call authorities or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.