Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski defends controversial comments on 10-year-old migrant girl with down syndrome affected by family-separation policy

caption Corey Lewandowski source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski defended himself for mocking a commentator during a Fox News segment.

The commentator was discussing a 10-year-old migrant girl with down syndrome who was separated from her family at the US-Mexico border.

Lewandowski was slammed on social media for his comments.

The former Trump campaign manager also inaccurately claimed the family-separation policy began under former President Barack Obama.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Wednesday defended himself after appearing to mock another commentator’s concern for 10-year-old migrant girl with down syndrome who was separated from her family at the US-Mexico border.

“Lots of Fake News today,” Lewandowski tweeted. “I mocked a liberal who attempted to politicize children as opposed to discussing the real issue which is fixing a broken immigration system. It’s offensive that the MSM doesn’t want to talk about the fact these policies were started under Obama.”

On a Fox News segment Tuesday, former Hillary Clinton campaign aide Zac Petkanas talked about the girl.

“Look, I read today about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who was taken from her mother and put in a cage.”

As Petkanas spoke, Lewandowski said, “Womp womp.”

His remarks enraged Petkanas, who replied, “Did you just say ‘womp womp’ to a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome being taken from her mother?”

you sitting down? here’s Corey Lewandowski mockingly saying “womp womp” to the story of a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome who was separated from her mother at the border. pic.twitter.com/6lQZ7abkY4 — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) June 20, 2018

Lewandowski was slammed on social media for his remarks.

Lewandowski is quite unpopular on Twitter at the moment

Listening to Corey Lewandowski, who assaulted a female reporter, mock a 10 year old with Down syndrome being torn from her family, I find myself thinking the only difference between these people and the worst regimes of the 20th century is what they can do, not what they would do https://t.co/2VJcZHQnep — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 20, 2018

This is so horrible, even by Lewandowski standards. https://t.co/4SNBUtCgfu — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 20, 2018

You really have to be a special kind of motherfucker to mock a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome separated from her immigrant mother by this government. This really should be the last we hear from @CLewandowski_ until the day that he pleads “not guilty.” https://t.co/gh64xus9nH — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) June 20, 2018

Womp womp will be the sound Corey Lewandowski's soul makes as it descends to Hell — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 20, 2018

Number of people defending Corey Lewandowski on Twitter – zero. The true mark of a man – belittlling a 10 year-old with Down Syndrome. What a fucking hero — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) June 20, 2018

The former Trump campaign manager incorrectly claimed the policy of separating families at the border ‘started under Obama’

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Former President Barack Obama’s immigration policies were specifically designed to avoid pulling families apart. Family separation occurred on rare occasions under Obama’s administration, but these families were typically reunited in an expeditious fashion.

President Donald Trump’s administration has instituted a “zero tolerance” immigration policy that’s essentially led it to prosecute any adult caught illegally crossing the border, which has catalyzed the broad separation of families.

Trump has been criticized by both sides of the aisle for the separation policy, including by Republican Sen. John McCain.

“The administration’s current family separation policy is an affront to the decency of the American people, and contrary to principles and values upon which our nation was founded,” McCain recently said. “The administration has the power to rescind this policy. It should do so now.”