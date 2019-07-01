A 15-year-old American who had to take a science test last week just beat Venus Williams in the first round at Wimbledon

caption Cori Gauff. source Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Cori Gauff, a 15-year-old, may have taken a science test last week, but took Venus Williams to school on Monday.

Gauff beat the five-time Wimbledon champion in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, broke down in tears in the middle of Court One, and advances to the second round later in the week.

“I’m literally living my dream right now,” she said after the win.

Cori Gauff, remember the name.

Gauff, a 15-year-old American, just won over the Wimbledon Championships crowd after giving the five-time champion Venus Williams one of the matches of her life, in her Grand Slam debut no less.

The teenager took a science examination just last week, said it was a “dream” to play Williams ahead of their first round clash on Monday, and ended up taking her idol to school on Court One.

Despite the occasion, Gauff always seemed to remain cool, breaking Williams in the fifth game of the first set, to enjoy a 3-2 lead. Gauff hit drop shots, forced errors from Williams, and showed good movement to hit winners from all angles, going on to take the first set 6-4.

In the second, Gauff again broke in the fifth game, mastering the rallies to take critical points from the Wimbledon veteran.

Later in the set, Gauff broke again to go 5-4, giving her the chance to serve for the win. Showing great clutch, Gauff’s service game rarely wobbled as she controlled the moment, won the match, then collapsed onto her knees and cried. She had done it, a straight sets win 6-4, 6-4 over one of the most recognized names in tennis.

Watch the winning moment right here:

Made for the big stage ✨@CocoGauff becomes the youngest player since 1991 to win in the first round of the ladies' singles, beating Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/hfgcQGdZtq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2019

“I don’t know how to feel,” Gauff told the BBC broadcast after her win. “This is the first time I ever cried after a match, winning obviously. I don’t even know how to explain how I feel. I definitely told myself to stay calm, I never played on a court that big. Everything around it might be bigger, but the lines are the same.”

Gauff, ranked 273 in the world, then revealed what Williams said to her as they embraced over the net. “She told me, ‘Congratulations, keep going, and good luck.’ I thanked her for everything she did. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her. She’s so inspiring.”

When asked what her parents will be feeling, she said: “Super happy. My dad was jumping around with every point. The time they’ve spent around me and my brothers, making sure that we are successful.

“I’m literally living my dream right now.”