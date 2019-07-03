The maker of Corona is pitching wine in a can to football fans

source Facebook/Crafters Union

The maker of Corona beer and Svedka vodka is betting football fans are the right crowd for canned wine.

Constellation Brands has partnered with the NFL to introduce its new Crafters Union wine in a can, “the perfect format for football games and tailgating,” CEO William Newlands said on the company’s latest earnings call.

“We’re looking at single-serve Kim Crawford in a can as well,” Newlands said.

“We have forged a relationship with the NFL,” said Constellation Brands CEO William Newlands on the company’s latest earnings call, “to introduce our new Crafters Union wine in a can, which is the perfect format for football games and tailgating.”

Crafters Union’s range includes pinot grigio, red blend, and rosé. Constellation could soon add more varieties to that list, as it’s considering selling other wine brands in cans.

“We’re looking at single-serve Kim Crawford in a can as well,” Newlands said. “It is a great package for on-the-go and for certainly summer events.”

Constellation’s research indicates “consumers are comfortable with a can format for wine,” he added. “We will participate with the brands that we feel are appropriate and where there is going to be real consumer demand within our portfolio.”

The drinks maker revealed its plans on the same day the world’s biggest beer maker, Anheuser-Busch InBev, announced it would take a controlling stake in Babe Wine, a canned-wine business cofounded by Instagram-famous Josh Ostrovsky, known as “The Fat Jewish.”

A growing number of wine drinkers seem to prefer the convenience of cans to the hassle of locating a corkscrew and a glass. Sales of canned wine soared 43% between June 2017 and June 2018, although they accounted for only 2% of wine sales, according to BW 166, an alcohol market research firm. More than 20 wine brands sell close to 400 different wines in cans, according to Nielsen, generating $81 million in annual sales.