New York just recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus deaths

caption U.S. military personnel wearing face masks arrive at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 7, 2020. source REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

New York again saw its biggest one-day increase in coronavirus deaths, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

The state recorded 731 deaths since Monday.

ICU admissions are slowing, however, which is a sign that social distancing measures could be beginning to work, Cuomo said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The death toll of the coronavirus in New York continues to climb.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that New York recorded 731 deaths related to coronavirus since Monday, the biggest single-day toll since the virus first entered the state on March 1.

“Behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, is a father, is a brother, is a sister,” Cuomo said, in his daily updates from Albany. “So, a lot of pain again today.”

Here are the other biggest takeaways from Cuomo’s daily update: