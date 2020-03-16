Disney heiress slams crowds at Disney World this weekend: ‘Are you f—ing kidding me?’

caption Abigail Disney. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Refinery29

Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Disney cofounder Roy O. Disney, tweeted “Are you f—ing kidding me??” in response to photos seemingly showing huge crowds at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on Sunday night.

She has criticized Disney before for former CEO Bob Iger’s pay, which she called “insane” last year, and the Disneyland working conditions, which she said in 2018 made her “livid.”

Disney closed its parks beginning Sunday after the close of business in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The coronavirus didn’t stop people from gathering at Disney World over the weekend, and Abigail Disney was incensed.

Disney, whose grandfather was Disney cofounder Roy O. Disney and granduncle was Walt Disney, tweeted “Are you f—ing kidding me??” in response to photos seemingly showing huge crowds at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on Sunday night before the park closed because of coronavirus concerns.

source Twitter

Disney Parks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn’t the first time that Abigail Disney has spoken out against her grandfather and granduncle’s company. She criticized former CEO Bob Iger’s pay in a Twitter thread last year, saying “by any objective measure a pay ratio over a thousand is insane.” In 2018, she told Yahoo News that she went undercover at Disneyland and said the working conditions made her “livid.”

Disney announced last week that its parks, including Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California, would shut down after the close of business on Sunday. Disney announced early Monday that it would also be closing all of its stores in North America starting on Tuesday and its hotels beginning Friday evening, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended events with 50 or more people be canceled for the next eight weeks.

As the Orlando Sentinel reported with photos from Sunday night, Magic Kingdom was packed before the CDC announced its new guidelines.

“It’s not like anything our community has faced before and our focus has been on the safety and well-being of our guests, cast members and their families as well as our neighbors,” Walt Disney World President Josh D’Amaro wrote in a letter after Disney World closed, but didn’t address criticism.

Disney is the most exposed major media company during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from Wall Street firm UBS, because most of its revenue comes from parks, movies, and advertising. UBS estimated last week that Disney could lose nearly $2 billion in revenue if its parks close for 30 days. The company has delayed multiple movies that were supposed to hit theaters this month and next, including “Mulan.”