The coronavirus is wiping out a crucial lifeline for abortion services in the US, and many patients may lose access entirely

In many parts of the US South and Midwest, clinics rely on out-of-state doctors to perform abortions.

In the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, travel for these doctors has become difficult, and some states have used the crisis as a pretext for limiting abortion even further.

In practice, this means people will have a much harder time accessing abortion care, and may not get it at all.

For now, clinics are continuing to rely on traveling doctors, and some are driving through the night to see patients.

Dr. Anuj Khattar was supposed to fly to Oklahoma City on Sunday, March 29 for his monthly stint working at Trust Women, a reproductive health clinic. Khattar, a family medicine practitioner, lives in Seattle and travels a few days each month to provide abortion care.

Washington was one of the first states hit hard by the coronavirus, and Khattar wrestled over whether it was safe to travel under the circumstances. Ultimately, he decided going was the right thing to do.

“I had a lot of anxieties about travel and whether it would be appropriate in the light of coronavirus, particularly being a vector coming from a higher risk state to a lower risk state,” he told Insider. “But I also knew if didn’t go, women wouldn’t have access to abortion care.”

On March 27, Oklahoma’s Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order suspending “elective surgeries,” a category that, according to him, included abortion. At Trust Women, patients with appointments later that day had to be sent away, and Khattar canceled his flight. For now, his schedule is on hold.

Many providers don’t want to live in states that are hostile to abortion rights because they fear for their safety

A majority of the 1,700 abortion providers in the US are concentrated in urban (and mostly coastal) hubs like New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Seattle. In parts of the Midwest and South, doctors can’t, won’t, or don’t live locally. In practice, this means clinics in these areas regularly rely on providers like Khattar – one of approximately 100 doctors in the US who travel to provide abortion care.

According to The Very Reverend Katherine Ragsdale, President and CEO of the National Abortion Federation, abortion providers have always traveled to fill coverage gaps, meet fluctuations in demand, and mitigate risk. But while the phenomenon is not a new one, political polarization, a decade of aggressive attacks on reproductive rights, and demographic shifts have meant that clinics rely on these doctors more and more.

“In a lot of states that are generally hostile towards abortion rights, providers don’t want to live there because they fear for their safety,” Ragsdale said.

Protestors have followed providers, threatened their families and children, and worse, she said. (Julie Burkhart, the founder and CEO of Trust Women, formerly worked for Dr. George Tiller, an abortion provider in Wichita who was murdered in 2009 while attending church.)

“At one of the clinics where I work, they had been searching for a second abortion provider for over two years,” Dr. Anh-Chi Do, a family medicine physician and Fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health, told Insider. “Finding a doctor was critical to the clinic being able to keep its doors open.”

The coronavirus is exacerbating cracks that already existed

Many medical schools don’t offer training in abortion care, and motivated students often have to go out of their way to learn the skills, which further winnows the field. The students who do seek it out generally want to live in metropolitan, progressive cities. Meanwhile, doctors who started practicing in the years after Roe v. Wade are retiring.

Under normal circumstances, flying in doctors is a workable, if logistically challenging and expensive solution to the distribution problem. Whole Woman’s Health, an abortion and reproductive care organization, operates clinics in five states, but spends $70,000 a year on physician travel for its McCallen, Texas location alone.

But in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a reliance on a corps of traveling abortion doctors has become a liability, exacerbating cracks that already existed. The graying of the profession means many abortion doctors are in the age group considered most at-risk for severe illness. And the urban hubs where many of the younger providers live are outbreak hotspots.

There are doctors who are in quarantine, who work for other employers that prohibit them from traveling, or who cannot travel because they are care for their families. The already small pool of abortion doctors who travel has become smaller.

Like Whole Woman’s Health in McCallen, Trust Women’s locations in Oklahoma City and Wichita have no full-time, local doctors on-staff. The organization works with about a dozen doctors who commute from out-of-state. Now that the coronavirus outbreak has made travel risky and difficult, clinics are faced with yet another obstacle: They may not have enough doctors to keep up with patient needs.

“Even without a pandemic, we struggle with scheduling,” Trust Women’s Julie Burkhart told Insider. “Now we have physicians who are prevented from coming and who are increasingly concerned about commercial air travel.”

Even doctors who are willing and able to travel have to deal with a barrage of flight delays, cancellations, and reroutes. Amy Hagstrom Miller noted that she recently had a doctor have her flight rescheduled four times; after that, it no longer made sense for her to come.

Faced with all this uncertainty, physicians are going to great lengths to ensure they can get to clinics. Some are driving through the night to avoid the tumult of airline schedules, while others are flying into bigger cities with more reliable routes, and then renting a car and driving six hours to the clinic.

One doctor who works with Whole Woman’s Health relocated to Texas for the duration of the pandemic so she could continue seeing patients without the risk of going back and forth. The clinics, too, are hustling to get doctors to them in a timely and safe manner.

“I’ve even looked into buying or leasing a private plane to fly to the East or West Coast,” Burkhart said. “It’s cost prohibitive, but we will do what we have to do to serve patients.”

Political interference is further complicating things for abortion clinics

All of these logistical hurdles are complicated by political interference from Republican governors like Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma and Greg Abbott in Texas. Over the years, both have frequently tried to restrict abortion access; they’re now taking advantage of the coronavirus to issue executive orders aimed at banning abortion.

However, these orders – along with others in Ohio and Mississippi – are being challenged in court. The Texas ban was initially blocked by a lower court and then upheld by the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on April 7; on April 13, the court said it would allow medication abortions to proceed in Texas. On April 6, an Oklahoma federal judge blocked the state’s executive order, which allowed Trust Women to re-open its Oklahoma City location on April 13.

In practice, this means people will have a much harder time accessing abortion care – and may not get it at all

Amid the see-saw of executive orders and court challenges, patients are still seeking out abortion care in droves. The week of March 23, following Texas’ first ban on abortion, Trust Women’s location in Wichita saw 250 patients – about three times more than normal – and the uptick has remained constant in the weeks since. On April 13, Trust Women had 104 patients scheduled in one day across both clinics; to meet demand, doctors are covering for each other, agreeing to see patients in the evenings, and taking on extra shifts.

While this makes the Herculean efforts to fly in doctors all the more necessary, there are sizable roadblocks beyond cancelled flights and travel restrictions. Doctors need a state medical license for each state they practice in; for Burkhart, this means she can’t simply shuffle a doctor who works at the Oklahoma City clinic over to the Wichita clinic as needed. A few of her physicians have applied for emergency medical licenses, and one has already been granted. If and when the others go through, it should help ease the burden.

So far, Hagstrom Miller and Burkhart have managed to cobble together schedules that keep their doors open, but it’s unclear how sustainable that is. Between the rapid spread of the virus, travel restrictions, and political attacks, the situation for clinics is changing every day. Fewer doctors would mean fewer appointments, which would cause patients to wait longer or go farther for care.

Depending on how far along a patient is in their pregnancy, waiting a couple of weeks may mean they can no longer access abortion in their state. They may be forced to undergo a more expensive procedure. And not all patients are able to drive hundreds of miles to a different clinic.

Under these conditions, some patients won’t be able to access abortion at all, particularly women from low-income backgrounds, young women, and women of color – exacerbating inequalities that already existed.

Others will likely explore options for self-managing abortions at home. While there is plenty of research to show that women can safely and effectively administer abortions using medication at home, procuring the necessary supplies from a reliable source can be a challenge and a potential legal risk.

Allowing advanced practice clinicians like nurses to perform abortions and implementing telehealth programs would help, but states like Texas and Oklahoma aren’t likely to embrace those measures anytime soon. For now, clinics are continuing to rely on traveling doctors, and doctors are doing whatever they possibly can to see patients.

A few months before the coronavirus outbreak hit, Khattar received his license to practice medicine in Texas – a process that took about nine months. He planned on traveling to Texas to start providing abortion care at the end of April. But between the spread of the virus, the court battles, and the volatility of airline schedules, the likelihood he will go seems slim.

“I set that time aside, but at any moment, it may be cancelled,” Khattar told Insider. “I’m not 100% sure it’s going to happen. I have no control over what the government is saying in those states or whether the airlines are going to be flying. We just don’t know how everything is going to be disrupted.”

