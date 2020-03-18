Another baby has tested positive for the coronavirus in the UK, becoming the 3rd in the country alone

caption Three babies have now been confirmed as diagnosed with the coronavirus in the UK. Image not related to any of those three cases. source Fabian Strauch/picture alliance via Getty Images

A baby in the county Norfolk, England, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

This is the UK’s third coronavirus case found in a baby. Two babies in Manchester and London had also been diagnosed with the virus in recent days.

The baby’s age is not known, and the hospital is not disclosing further details.

Scientists are still researching the impact of the coronavirus on children and are asking why it appears to infect relatively few youngsters.

Another baby in England was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Tuesday, becoming the third such infection in the UK alone.

The baby was one of three people to test positive at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, a seaside town in Norfolk county, the hospital confirmed to Business Insider. The regional Eastern Daily Press first reported the news.

The age and condition of the baby in Norfolk are not immediately known. James Paget University Hospital told Business Insider that the two other patients are adults, but declined to give further details.

All three patients have been put in isolation, and the hospital is now conducting “contact tracing” to see if anyone might have had face-to-face contact with them, according to a Tuesday statement from the hospital.

caption A medical staff attends to a baby with novel coronavirus at the Wuhan Children’s Hospital in China on March 6, 2020. source China Daily CIC/Reuters

On Monday, a nine-month-old baby in Manchester, England – named Cassian Coates – as also diagnosed with the disease after suffering a cold and a fever for several days, Sky News reported. The family is now self-isolating, and the baby is recovering, Sky News said.

And last Saturday, a newborn baby in London also tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the world’s youngest patient. The baby is now recovering, The Sun reported.

The London baby’s mother had been unaware that she had the virus and was thought to have pneumonia, according to The Sun.

The coronavirus, which has spread to 155 countries, have largely affected the elderly and those with preexisting conditions.

Experts are still trying to figure out why the disease seems to impact youngsters less, and studies of the disease’s spread in China suggest that only a handful of babies have been infected there.