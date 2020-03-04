TikTokers are filming themselves while in quarantine for the coronavirus — here are some of the best videos

caption People in isolation have been posting on TikTok. source @mackenziebritt, @emubird2 / TikTok

The rapid spread of coronavirus around the world means a lot of people are being quarantined to try and control it.

For many it’s a precautionary measure, but some people in isolation have been showing symptoms of COVID-19.

With nothing to do for a few weeks, many people have turned to TikTok to make light of their situation.

Here’s a selection of some of the most creative TikToks under the #quarantine hashtag right now.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Coronavirus has been rife on the internet as well as around the globe, with thousands of memes, jokes, and tweets documenting its spread.

Many people have had to quarantine themselves at home after traveling back from affected countries, either as a precaution, or because they’ve fallen ill themselves.

Some schools, colleges, and offices have also been closed so people are working from home.

With nothing to do for a few weeks, what better way could there be to waste time than on TikTok?

Here’s a selection of some of the most creative videos that are on the platform under the #quarantine hashtag.

Quarantine looks like a lot of sitting around

One user, Mackenzie Britt, has been in quarantine at home in Paris for the last six days. Her first TikTok explaining she couldn’t leave her house after returning from Rome racked up 50,000 likes. She has since documented her and her roommates learning dances, checking their temperatures, and experimenting with viral TikTok sounds.

Many TikTokers have turned to comedy in their situation, choosing to laugh at their predicament instead of despair.

For some, the boring reality of being isolated from the outside world has really hit.

Others have used the time to themselves as the perfect opportunity to learn routines like the Renegade.

Some people have been at the heart of the crisis

One user, English teacher Megan Monroe, lives is Wuhan and has been quarantined for the last 42 days. She's been uploading daily informative TikToks about what her life has really been like over the past month and a half - including getting padlocked inside her building.

Karey Maniscalco was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. She started uploading TikToks on February 6 with comedic daily tips on what to do when you are under quarantine, including chin tightening, jumping on the bed, and escaping.

She made it back to the US on February 18, but was in isolation at a quarantined facility until March 3. In her latest TikTok she said she's finally free, and thanked her 3,000 followers for being part of her quarantine journey.

Read more:

2 US grad students who were on the Diamond Princess cruise share harrowing details and photos from their quarantine and 'zombie movie' evacuation

The flu and the new coronavirus have similar symptoms, but the coronavirus is far deadlier - here's how the 2 compare

China is recording so few new coronavirus infections that South Korea looks like the new center of the epidemic

New York's 2nd coronavirus case - a 50-year-old male attorney - works at a law firm near Grand Central Terminal. His family and a neighbor are now infected.

A day-by-day breakdown of coronavirus symptoms shows how the disease, COVID-19, goes from bad to worse