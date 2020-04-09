Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care as his coronavirus condition improves

source Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout

Boris Johnson has left intensive care but remains in hospital.

The UK Prime Minister’s coronavirus symptoms are improving and he is in “extremely good spirits.”

He spent three nights in intensive care this week after his condition worsened.

Boris Johnson has left intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms continued to improve, though he remains in hospital.

A spokesperson for the British Prime Minister said on Thursday evening that Johnson was being transferred back to the hospital ward and is in “extremely good spirits.”

“The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.’He is in extremely good spirits,” they said.

Johnson was moved into intensive care on Monday after his condition worsened, and he remained there for three nights.

This story is developing…