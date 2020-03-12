Brazil’s president was reportedly tested for the coronavirus days after sitting side by side with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for the novel coronavirus, Brazilian media reported on Thursday.

Less than a week ago, Bolsonaro sat next to President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro’s press secretary, has tested positive for the coronavirus. He was photographed standing next to Trump five days ago.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was tested for the coronavirus and is being monitored, the Brazilian newspaper Estadão reported on Thursday, days after he sat next to US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Bolsonaro’s communications chief, Fabio Wajngarten, has tested positive for the virus, O Globo, a newspaper based in Rio de Janeiro, reported on Thursday.

Trump and Bolsonaro were photographed sitting next to each other less than a week ago

President @realDonaldTrump met with President @jairbolsonaro of Brazil yesterday in Florida! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/SAWeOLbZqD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 8, 2020

Trump was also photographed standing next to Wajngarten 5 days before Wajngarten tested positive for the virus

The guy standing to Trump’s left just tested positive for coronavirus, according to Brazilian media. Fabio Wajngarten posted this photo, taken during meetings at Mar-a-Lago, five days ago. pic.twitter.com/qioU4qIlxl — Gabriel Stargardter (@gabstargardter) March 12, 2020

And Trump was photographed shaking Bolsonaro’s hand before dinner on Saturday Donald Trump Jair Bolsonaro

The White House and the Brazilian Embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.

At the White House on Thursday, Trump said he “heard something about” Bolsonaro’s communications chief having the novel coronavirus.

“We had dinner together in Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, with the entire delegation,” Trump told the McClatchy reporter Francesca Chambers. “I don’t know if the press aide was there, if he was there, he was there. But we did nothing very unusual.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham in a statement said the White House is aware that a member of the Brazilian delegation has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Exposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps. Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time,” Grisham said.

Trump has not been tested for the coronavirus but recently signaled that he’d be open to it.

The president has been near several US lawmakers who have self-quarantined in recent days after interacting with a person with the virus at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland last month.

When asked by reporters on Tuesday why he hadn’t been tested, Trump said he felt “extremely good.”

It can take two to 14 days for coronavirus symptoms – like a fever, cough, and shortness of breath – to show up, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reporter: "Why not get tested yourself after you interacted with Matt Gaetz and Doug Collins last week?" President Trump: "Well I don't think it's a big deal, I would do it. I don't feel any reason — I feel extremely good. … But I guess it's not a big deal to get tested." pic.twitter.com/Fvn8m3NBtz — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) March 10, 2020

Like Trump, Bolsonaro has sought to downplay the threat of the novel coronavirus in recent days and accused the media of pushing a “fantasy.”

“During the past year, obviously, we have had moments of crisis. A lot of that is fantasy. And coronavirus, which is not all the mainstream media makes it out to be,” the Brazilian leader said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Trump on Monday tweeted: “The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant.”

But Trump has not been able to outrun the facts about the coronavirus or the growing threat it poses in the US.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, and the US’s top infectious-diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told House lawmakers that the outbreak is “going to get worse.”

Trump on Wednesday evening gave an error-filled Oval Office address announcing new travel restrictions for Europe and seeking to downplay the US government’s early stumbles in its response to the outbreak.