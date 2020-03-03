British people could be told to work from home for at least 3 months to stop the spread of coronavirus

caption Boris Johnson source HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

UK public could be told to work from home for at least 3 months under plans being considered by the UK government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Officials are considering a series of draconian measures under plans revealed by UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

Worst-case scenario suggests 80% of the public could be infected with a 1% mortality rate.

British workers could be told to stay at home for up to three months as the country prepares for a major coronavirus outbreak within weeks.

The UK prime minister on Tuesday set out his government’s action plan for combating the spread of the deadly virus across the country. There were 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK at the time of writing.

Johnson’s government is currently focused on containing the disease, which has reached almost every country in western Europe and claimed the lives of over 3,000 people worldwide.

However, the prime minister on Tuesday said it was likely that COVID-19 would continue to spread across the country, and that his government would soon shift to focusing on delaying the spread of the virus.

“It is highly likely coronavirus will spread more widely in the coming days and weeks, which is why we’re making every possible preparation,” Johnsons said in a press conference this morning.

“We have agreed a plan, which I will set out in detail today, so if the virus should spread, we are ready to take necessary steps to contain it and protect the most vulnerable.”

As part of those plans, government officials are considering advising Brits to avoid human contact for around 12 weeks.

Avoiding human contact could range from limiting contact with vulnerable groups like the elderly, to avoiding contact with people outside of home and school, to working from home.

The government is also considering school closures and banning large public gatherings as part of plans to delay the spread of COVID-19

The UK government’s action plan has three stages: contain, delay, and mitigate. The UK is currently in stage one.

If Britain reaches “mitigation,” the NHS would likely have to prioritise emergency care and postpone non-urgent treatment. Similarly, a strain on Police numbers would force them to prioritise serious crimes.

The government on Monday evening confirmed it would seek to bolster the National Health Service by asking retired health professionals to be on duty in hospitals if the situation escalates.

All Brits are advised to regularly wash their hands with warm water and soap for at least twenty seconds.