The world just passed 1 million COVID-19 infections. It’s been just 3 months since the first new coronavirus case was reported in China.

caption Medical workers wearing protective gear move a person with COVID-19 from an ambulance to a hospital in Seoul on March 9. source Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The new coronavirus has now infected more than 1 million people worldwide.

It’s been three months since the first case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, was reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31.

More than 51,000 people have died worldwide, and more than 208,000 have recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The coronavirus outbreak, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, has spread to 181 countries.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The number of people who have been infected by the coronavirus surpassed 1 million on Thursday.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which started in late December in Wuhan, China, has reached at least 181 countries, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday, the US had the most infections, with more than 234,000 cases, or about one-quarter of the world’s total. Italy had about 115,000 cases, Spain had reported 110,000, and China had seemingly plateaued at 82,000 cases.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

caption China’s national emergency medical team. source Stringer/Getty Images

More than 51,000 people have died worldwide. Italy and Spain have reported the most deaths to date: about 14,000 and 10,000.

The death tolls in the US and France have continued to climb too. As of Thursday, more than 5,000 people in the US and 4,000 people in France had died.

However, more than 208,000 people have recovered from the illness, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

caption A man in Naples, Italy, reaches for a basket that was hung up so people could donate or take food during the coronavirus outbreak in March. source Ciro De Luca/REUTERS

Governments have ordered people to stay home and distance themselves from others outside their immediate families to curb the spread of the virus. At least one-third of the world is under some type of lockdown due to the pandemic, and about 90% of Americans are under stay-at-home orders.

Global efforts to “flatten the curve,” so as not to overwhelm healthcare systems with cases, seem to be working slowly, if at all, as the daily coronavirus case count has continued to rise.

Here’s a timeline of some of the most significant events and moments of the pandemic.