Celebrities including Katy Perry and Shawn Mendes are falling for fake videos of quarantined Italians singing their songs from their balconies

caption Katy Perry and Shawn Mendes are just two of several celebrities who have fallen for the fake videos. source Rich Fury/Stringer/Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018/FilmMagic via Getty Images/Twitter/John Nichols/Biago Fucci/Lenoardo Carella

Celebrities are falling for fake videos of quarantined Italians singing their hit songs, posting messages stating how they touched they are.

The footage is of Italians singing from their balconies after being told to stay at home amidst the spread of coronavirus.

The videos are dubbed over with recordings of fans singing pop songs, and several singers have shared the fake footage to their social media accounts believing them to be real.

Katy Perry, Madonna, Shawn Mendes, and Cheryl have all fallen for the fake videos.

Italy has been on nationwide lockdown since March 10, with its 60 million inhabitants ordered to stay home.

The videos are being dubbed over with recordings of fans singing pop songs, such as Katy Perry’s “Roar” and Madonna’s “I Rise.” And the celebrities are falling for the fake videos.

Katy Perry thought Italians were one in spirit with her

Perry posted the version of the video that played her song “Roar,” and wrote: “You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this.”

You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this. ♥️???????? https://t.co/XOa0rTVNwB — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2020

Madonna encouraged fans to all ‘rise up’

Madonna thought quarantined Italians were singing her song “I Rise,” and wrote: “Let us all rise up. Everywhere around the world!”

Let Us All RISE UP. everywhere around the world!! ???? ???? #irise pic.twitter.com/NJv93kWnWs — Madonna (@Madonna) March 15, 2020

Cheryl got emotional

Cheryl believed that Italians were singing her song “Fight for This Love” and told her followers: “I’m not crying.”

Aya Nakamura wrote: ‘Sacré corona’

Nakamura shared a video that said the footage was actually of people in France rather than Italy.

Shawn Mendes was blown away

Someone on Twitter captured a video that Shawn Mendes shared on Instagram in which he wrote “Wow.” Twitter user, @mendesfineline, wrote: “SHAWN REALLY FELL FOR IT HUH, HOW WOULD SOMEONE PLAY THE PIANO THAT LOUD.”

SHAWN REALLY FELL FOR IT HUH, HOW WOULD SOMEONE PLAY THE PIANO THAT LOUD pic.twitter.com/lzlBCda9av — jessie (@mendesfineline) March 15, 2020

