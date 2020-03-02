‘There is absolutely going to be an explosion in the number of identified cases’ of coronavirus in the US. A Yale healthcare expert explains why you shouldn’t panic.

caption Kaylen Smith demonstrates how to don the protective gear that must be worn when dealing with patients with an infectious disease as Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston prepares for a possible surge in coronavirus patients on Feb. 27, 2020. Federal officials this week urged Americans to get ready for the likely spread of the virus, known as Covid-19, in the United States. State officials said the risk for people in Massachusetts remains low, but they are preparing for the possibility widespread infection. source Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

U.S. cases of coronavirus are expected to skyrocket in the upcoming days, but a Yale health expert and radiologist says there’s no reason to panic.

The number of confirmed cases will increase in the next week or so as existing cases are identified, he said.

As patients seek health care attention, even for the seasonal flu, facilities will be under stress to handle the volume of patients.

The United States is expected to see its number of coronavirus cases soar in the upcoming days, but according to Yale professor Howard P. Forman, a practicing radiologist and expert in healthcare management, you shouldn’t be alarmed.

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases will likely appear to skyrocket, Forman explained in an interview with Yale Insights Sunday. But the documented numbers will increase because existing cases will become properly tested and identified.

“There is absolutely going to be an explosion in the number of identified cases,” Forman told Yale Insights. “But how fast that number increases is highly dependent on how fast we can test.”

While China still has many new cases, every day, they are no longer the majority of NEW world-wide cases. Outside of China, growth factor in new cases is 31%. 13% of all new cases (outside of China) were discovered yesterday. 2/ pic.twitter.com/iQrkb2yubB — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) March 1, 2020

Until now, the number of test kits in the U.S. has been inadequate, Forman said. But as testing becomes more readily available, cases current cases will be uncovered.

As more people seek treatment even for the seasonal flu, health care systems will be spread thin, especially when it comes to ventilator beds for patients with severe cases, according to Forman. But he says most hospitals and health facilities are equipped with emergency planning for scenarios like this (read more about what hospitals are being told by the CDC to do to prepare for the coronavirus here).

It will be easy to panic over next few days. We have extraordinary talent at federal (@CDCgov) & state levels working diligently to diagnose & contain this outbreak. Data will LAG their good work. Healthcare providers WILL be overwhelmed: @jameshamblin 8/ https://t.co/NTrJqrBTSj — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) March 1, 2020

There are more than 87,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide and the death toll surpassed 3,000. The U.S. confirmed the first death from coronavirus over the weekend and the first case in New York City.

“The numbers may look gruesome over the next week or so, but these are existing cases that are finally being diagnosed,” Forman said.