Hackers just attacked a US health agency’s computer system in an attempt to slow down its COVID-19 response

The US Department of Health and Human Services was reportedly hit with a cyberattack Sunday night, Bloomberg first reported.

The attack was reportedly meant to slow down the agency’s computer systems amid its response to the spread of COVID-19.

There’s no evidence that the attackers were successful in hampering HHS’s systems, according to Bloomberg.

As the US ramps up its response to the spread of COVID-19, the Health and Human Services Department was hit with a cyberattack, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Citing three unnamed sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that the cyberattack aimed to slow down HHS computer systems Sunday night, but were unsuccessful in doing so.

Following the attempted intrusion, federal officials reportedly became aware that false information was being circulated. According to Bloomberg, the false information campaigns were related to the hack, but no data was reportedly stolen from HHS systems.

The National Security Council tweeted Sunday night that there were false rumors circulating about a potential national quarantine, calling the rumors “#FAKE.”

Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. @CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19. #coronavirus — NSC (@WHNSC) March 16, 2020

A spokesperson for HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.