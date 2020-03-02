Here are the 10 things hospitals are being told to do to prepare for the coronavirus

- source
- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance to hospitals trying to prepare for the impact of the coronavirus as it spreads in the United States.
- The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed 2,858 people and infected more than 83,000 around the world.
- The virus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 55 other countries.
- Here are the 10 things the CDC is advising hospitals to do.
Train healthcare personnel
- The CDC says hospital leadership like the chief medical officer, quality officers, epidemiologists, and department heads should review the CDC’s COVID-19 guidance, which is available here.
- Trainings should include how to identify infection, how to safely collect a specimen, and how to report cases of COVID-19.
How to quickly identify and isolate patients who are confirmed or suspected to have the virus
- Post signs at entrances instructing people experiencing symptoms of respiratory infection to put on a mask and keep it on while at the hospital, cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and wash their hands frequently.
- Provide face masks to patients and people displaying symptoms.
- Put alcohol-based hand sanitizer at all entrances and common areas.
- Facilities should have a separate, well-ventilated space for waiting patients that separates them by at least six feet.
- Have a process to notify local or state health officials if a case of the coronavirus is suspected after that person arrives.
How to place patients
- Confirm the number and location of Airborne Infection Isolation Rooms (AIIRs) in the facility.
- Make sure that AIIRs have been tested and are effective. (AIIRs should have sufficient air flow, negative pressure and exhaust handling.)
- Plan to minimize the amount of healthcare professionals entering the room. The CDC advises that only “essential” personnel should enter the AIIR.
- Log who enters and exits the patient rooms.
Transmission precautions
- Protective equipment and other supplies for workers and patients should be supplied at a sufficient level throughout all steps from the patient’s arrival to assessment.
- Have a respiratory protection program, and make sure employees are cleared and trained to use a respirator.
Patients moving within the hospital
- Patients moving outside of the AIIRs should be limited to only medically-essential situations.
- If the patient is being moved out of the AIIR, employees in the receiving area need to be notified in advance.
- Patients being transported out of the AIIR should wear a mask and be covered with a clean sheet.
Hand hygiene
- Hand hygiene supplies should include alcohol-based hand sanitizer and be accessible in patient care areas, including places where employees are removing protective equipment.
- Oversee and audit adherence to CDC recommendations for hand hygiene.
Cleaning of the hospital environment
- Have a plan to disinfect surfaces and equipment in patients’ rooms effectively.
- People cleaning equipment and surfaces should be trained and tested.
- Use an EPA-registered hospital-grade disinfectant with approved to sanitize for “emerging viral pathogens.”
Monitor and manage personnel
- Follow local and state policies for monitoring personnel for potential exposure.
- Make sure workers have access to medical consultation.
- Track exposures and conduct active or self-monitoring of personnel.
- Have a process to check symptoms and temperatures of personnel before they start their shift.
Visitor access
- Ensure plans for visitor access have been reviewed and updated.
- Visitors should be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness before entering the hospital.
- Plan to restrict visitation to patient rooms with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.
- If visitors are allowed to visit those patients, hospitals should plan what type of protective equipment visitors should wear, give instructions to those visitors on proper hygiene protocol, maintain a record of visitors, and limit visitors’ movement within the hospital.
Regularly monitor the situation with the CDC
- Check the CDC’s page on the coronavirus situation at www.cdc.gov/COVID19.