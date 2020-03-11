Coronavirus drive-thru test centres have been introduced in the UK as the number of cases surge across Britain

caption South Korea set up multiple ‘drive-thru’ testing centres for the coronavirus disease earlier in March. source REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The UK has set up drive-thru test centres to screen potential coronavirus carriers inside their vehicles

Keeping people in their cars can help to reduce the risk of the virus being transmitted to other people.

South Korea, which has the fourth-highest number of confirmed cases outside China, introduced multiple roadside testing facilities across the country at the beginning of March.

It is one of the measures credited with slowing the outbreak there.

The UK has set up drive-thru coronavirus test sites as the number of cases across the country surged.

Health authorities have set up a new site in Wolverhampton, England, as part of a drive to ramp up the number of tests being carried out every day to 10,000, Sky News reported.

The first drive-thru test centre opened in Edinburgh, Scotland, in February.

The latest facility is based in a car park and allows people who have been referred by the National Health Service to be tested for the virus. Visitors will arrive and be swabbed while they remain in their cars, then drive home and receive the results of the test shortly after.

Mike Hastings, Wolverhampton clinical commissioning group operations director, told Sky that testing people in their cars would reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

He added: “It’s important to stress that this service is available by referral only.

“People will not be seen or tested if they turn up without a referral from NHS 111.”

It is one of the measures that has been credited with slowing the outbreak there, along with safety tests which describe the movements of certain patients diagnosed with the virus.