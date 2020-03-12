The Czech Republic declares a state of emergency and closes borders to people from 15 countries hit by the coronavirus

source Reuters

The Czech Republic on Thursday declared a state of emergency and barred travelers from 15 countries as the coronavirus spreads across Europe.

Citizens will not be able to travel to countries including the UK, Italy, France, and Germany.

Gyms, swimming pools, and libraries, among other public spaces, will be closed for at least 30 days.

The Czech Republic on Thursday declared a state of emergency and barred travelers from several countries to combat the rapid spread of the coronavirus across Europe.

The Czech government said people coming from 15 countries, including the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, and France, would not be allowed to enter the country for at least 30 days. It also barred citizens from traveling to the countries.

The 15 countries listed by the Czech government are:

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Norway

Holland

Belgium

Denmark

France

Austria

Germany

China

South Korea

Iran

Switzerland

Sweden

Areas where large numbers of people gather, like gyms, libraries, and swimming pools, will also be closed for at least 30 days. Bars and restaurants will have restricted hours.

The Czech Republic had reported 96 coronavirus cases as of Thursday afternoon, with no deaths.

The Czech administration is one of several European governments taking action to combat the spread of the virus.

Italy, the worst affected country in Europe, put its entire population on lockdown earlier this week, with most shops, bars, and restaurants closed across the country.

The Irish government announced on Thursday that it would close all schools and other childcare facilities.

Meanwhile, the UK government is set to announce on Thursday that Britain has moved into the “delay” stage of its coronavirus plan, paving the way for a series of “population distancing” methods like working from home.