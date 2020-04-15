Andrew Cuomo is ordering everyone to wear face masks in public as part of a plan to start reopening New York

caption Dr Greg Gulbransen reacts after a telemedicine call while maintaining visits with both his regular patients and those confirmed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, U.S., April 13, 2020. Picture taken April 13, 2020. source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that he’s signing an executive order directing all state residents to wear face masks in public to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The order will go into effect on Friday.

He also outlined a plan to reopen the economy in phases, based on strict testing, tracing, and isolating of those infected. He outlined the decision matrix the state will use to reopen businesses.

Hospitalizations declined in New York, though 752 patients with COVID-19 died on Tuesday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is signing an executive order directing everyone to don a face mask, bandana, or other cloth covering when in public.

“If you are going to be in a situation, in public, where you come into contact with other people in a situation that is not socially distanced you must have a mask or a cloth covering nose and mouth,” Cuomo said on Wednesday afternoon from Albany.

Cuomo said he’ll leave enforcement up to local jurisdictions, though no civil penalties or fines will be levied against those not wearing masks unless there is widespread non-compliance. He added that people should wear masks in places like public transportation or crowded intersections, but it’s not necessary for more remote areas where there are fewer people and effective social distancing can be maintained.

The order will take effect on Friday.

Here are the other key takeaways from Cuomo’s daily update: