‘We are flattening the curve’: Cuomo says shutdowns are working to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but it’s ‘not a time to get complacent’

caption Hospital workers are seen near a tent erected to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., March 19, 2020. source REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are slowing in New York, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo said is a sign that the state is “flattening the curve.”

Despite that, New York experienced its deadliest day yet from the virus, recording 779 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 6,298 in the state – more than double the deaths from 9/11.

“It’s not a time to get complacent,” Cuomo said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had a rare bit of positive news in his daily coronavirus updates from Albany.

“We are flattening the curve, thank god,” Cuomo said on Wednesday, referring to the models regarding the number of confirmed cases over time.

He said the reason New York is seeing a drop off in new confirmed cases is because of the strict business and store closures and social distancing measures put in place, and urged residents to keep abiding by these rules – as things could change quickly.

“It’s not a time to get complacent, it’s not a time to be doing anything different than we are doing,” Cuomo said. “We have to remain disciplined and diligent going forward.”

Here are the other biggest takeaways from Cuomo’s daily update: