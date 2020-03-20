Investors are pulling an unprecedented amount of money from the market as coronavirus rages. Here are 7 records they’ve set this week alone.

caption A trader wears a face mask, following traders testing positive for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as he exits the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 19, 2020. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

“The Crash of 2020” wiped out as much as $24 trillion from the global stock market and roiled nearly all financial assets as the coronavirus pummels economies around the world, Bank of America wrote Thursday.

Investment-grade, emerging-market, and municipal bond funds all saw record outflows through the week as investors rushed to stockpile cash, the team of analysts led by Michael Hartnett said.

Stocks posted their largest single-day outflow ever on Friday with $20.2 billion leaving the risk assets.

Here are seven market records set over the week ended March 19, according to Bank of America.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

In what Bank of America is already calling “The Crash of 2020,” investors ran for exits the most on record as coronavirus risks slammed a wide range of assets.

A month of intense volatility and pronounced sell-offs wiped out as much as $24 trillion in global stock market cap from equities’ peak to their last lowest level, Bank of America analysts detailed in a Thursday note. Risk assets and expensive bonds were exchanged for cash as banks called for near-term economic recession and coronavirus cases continued to spike across the US.

The “feral” activity on Wall Street drove several record capital flows through the week ended March 19, the team led by Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at Bank of America Securities, said. Investors primarily sold off bonds of all grades to stockpile cash, but most assets saw historic exit activity as Americans braced for an economic slowdown.

Here are the seven records set during the week that ended March 19, according to Bank of America.

Read more: Goldman Sachs pinpointed these 15 must-own stocks it says are best positioned to weather an inevitable coronavirus recession

Stocks Record $20.2 billion pulled from stocks on March 13, the largest daily outflow ever. Twelfth consecutive week of rushing to tech stocks pushed their year-to-date inflows to $59 billion, a record sum for the sector this far into a calendar year.

Bonds Record $55.3 billion pulled from investment-grade bond funds over the week. Monday saw the largest daily outflow in history at $17.8 billion. Record $18.8 billion left emerging-market bond funds throughout the week. Monday marked the largest single-day outflow ever at $4.7 billion. Record $11.1 billion pulled from municipal bond funds throughout the week.

Mortgage-backed securities Record $5.2 billion exited over the week.

Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) Record $3.6 billion pulled from TIPS funds throughout the week.



Gold saw its fifth-largest outflow ever at $2.5 billion over the week, while cash saw its fourth-biggest inflow over the week at $95.7 billion, Bank of America added.

The global lockdown “on movement, people, goods, services” is unprecedented and will further slow economic activity as countries rush to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the analysts wrote. Bank of America announced Thursday it believes the US has already plunged into a recession, adding that second-quarter GDP is estimated to slump the most since World War II. The government’s policy response will determine whether the downturn will last into the second half of the year, bank economist Michelle Meyer wrote in the Thursday note.

Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:

The economic outlook for Americans just plummeted the most since the financial crisis as coronavirus threatens recession

‘The profits were too great to not harvest’: Bond King Jeff Gundlach says he covered all his stock shorts for the first time in years amid coronavirus

The coronavirus crash has pushed a group of quality companies to the cusp of disaster – and investors must now confront the 3 most dangerous letters in markets