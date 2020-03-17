Everything that you can safely do outside of your home during the coronavirus outbreak, from grocery shopping to park visits

If you’re feeling healthy and practicing hygiene by washing your hands, there are some places you can venture to get supplies and much-needed outdoor time to reduce stress and loneliness during the coronavirus outbreak.

Going to the bank, park, and grocery store are OK, but be sure to practice proper hygiene before and after visiting these spots.

If a place is particularly crowded, you should avoid it and practice social distancing.

As coronavirus outbreak-related anxiety mounts in the United States, people are unsure whether it’s safe to venture outdoors or if they’re better off spending all of their time inside.

It all depends on whether you have any COVID-19 symptoms like a cough or fever, and if you do, you need to stay home, disinfect often, and practice good hygiene.

But if you’re feeling healthy, there are plenty of places you can venture to get supplies and much-needed outdoor time to reduce stress and loneliness.

Here’s what you should know about going to the park, bank, and grocery store during the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

It’s OK to go outside and get some fresh air during a run or walk. Just avoid crowded spaces.

caption A man walks past a sign in a shop window offering a free hand washing service to customers in Liverpool. source Reuters

“Running outside remains an incredibly good workout option in the midst of the COVID-19 scare,” Dr. Jebidiah Ballard, an emergency medicine physician previously told Insider.

Since gyms and group workout classes are held in enclosed spaces that could contribute to coronavirus spread, running, jogging, or walking outside is now a great exercise alternative.

If you’re planning to hit the road or trail for a run, you should still practice social distancing while outside.

“The general principle should be: Outside is better than inside, open is better than closed, fewer is better than more people, and stay away from sick people,” Dr. Erich Anderer, a neurosurgeon and a founding member of the North Brooklyn Runners, previously told Insider.

If you’re considering spending time at a park or playground, double down on hand-washing.

If you want to take your kids outdoors, it’s a great way to reduce stress. According to Dr. Lee Riley, a professor and Chair of the Division of Infectious Disease and Vaccinology at UC Berkeley, spending time on playground equipment is OK in certain circumstances.

In addition to making sure there aren’t too many other people on the playground, Riley told Insider parents should disinfect equipment with alcohol-based wipes before playing, and their children’s’ hands after playtime.

Once you get home, you and your kids should thoroughly wash your hands for 20 seconds with warm and soapy water.

You should avoid restaurants and bars right now. Many cities have shut down these establishments to prevent crowds and coronavirus spread.

Cities like New York and Philadelphia have mandated restaurants and bars close their dine-in operations for the time being to help with social distancing, a public health strategy used to limit human interaction in order to prevent the spread of infectious illness.

Since eating and drinking at restaurants, bars, and cafes requires close human contact with servers and other diners, it’s best to avoid these establishments for the time being.

It’s also safe to order food for takeout or delivery. Doing so could help your community businesses.

Right now, it’s a good idea to stick to take-out food that you get delivered or pick up at your favorite restaurant, Sue Ann Bell, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Nursing and expert on the health effects of disasters, previously told Insider.

Services like UberEats and DoorDash have smartphone apps that make obtaining your meals without setting foot in the facility simple, which is especially helpful for elderly or immunocompromised people who are at higher risk of infection, Bell said.

Feel free to pick up groceries, but avoid crowded supermarkets.

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Even if you’re young and feel healthy, it’s best to avoid places with crowds right now.

Riley said it’s safe to head to your local grocery store to stock up on food and supplies, but be wary of where you put your hands.

He said that it’s important you don’t touch your face while grocery shopping and to wash up right when you get home.

Additionally, if you have a condition like hypertension, heart disease, or diabetes, you should stay home and ask someone to get groceries and medicine for you.

If you need to get cash out at the bank or deposit a check, use the self-service kiosk.

Riley said it’s still fine to head to your local bank to get out cash or deposit checks, but using the ATM or self-service kiosk outside of the facility, rather than stepping foot inside, can help limit germ spread.

Just be sure to use hand sanitizer or wash your hands after touching the buttons on the machines.

You can still take a taxi or ride share like Uber, but be sure to wash your hands afterwards.

If you have to go somewhere that isn’t in walking-distance but you don’t have your own car, Riley said you can hail a taxi or call a service like Uber or Lyft.

“Usually you’re sitting in the back of these ride-share cars, so you’re probably OK,” he said.

At the same time, Riley said you should take extra hygiene precautions since you don’t know who used the car before you, and if your driver appears visibly ill or has a cough, it’s best to excuse yourself from the car.

He suggested wiping your hands with an alcohol-based wipe or hand sanitizer after getting in the vehicle and after touching door handles, and then doing the same once you arrive at your destination and get out of the car.

Try to avoid public transit. If you have to take it for work, look for less crowded cars and practice proper hygiene.

caption A man enters the subway station as a MTA worker disinfects the station in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York source Reuters

For some people, there’s no avoiding public transit right now, especially if they work in service industries or don’t have paid time off from their jobs.

If you must take the subway or bus, Riley suggested finding a train car or bus that doesn’t have too many people inside so you can put distance between yourself and others to prevent coronavirus spread.

“It’s not easy to do. If you have to go to work, after you use public transport, wipe your hands and be careful,” and don’t touch your face until you’ve done so, Riley said.