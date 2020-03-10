10 photos that show how people are protecting their pets from coronavirus, even though there’s still no evidence they’re at risk

caption A dog wearing a face mask is seen on a street as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China. source Aly Song/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People are buying face masks for their dogs to wear on walks amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

Experts say there’s currently no evidence that dogs or cats are at risk of getting sick from the coronavirus or spreading it to humans.

Still, the CDC recommends that those sick with COVID-19 should “limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus.”

Even on the verge of a global pandemic, dogs still need to be walked.

Here’s how dog owners are protecting their beloved pets.

Pet owners are outfitting their dogs with miniature face masks.

caption A dog wearing a face mask in Shanghai, China. source Aly Song/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The masks cover their snouts.

Some are even putting them in dog-sized protective suits.

Chubby the Labrador went out for a walk in Wuhan, China, in full gear.

The CDC says there is no evidence to suggest pets can spread COVID-19.

caption A dog wearing a face mask in Changchun, Jilin Province of China. source Zhang Yao/China News Service via Getty Images

The disease started in animals, but is only spread from person to person in its current form.

Face masks also don’t help prevent the spread of the virus.

caption A dog wearing a mask at a shopping area in downtown Shanghai. source Aly Song/Reuters

“There’s little harm in it,” Eric Toner, a scientist at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Business Insider about wearing face masks. “But it’s not likely to be very effective in preventing it.”

However, the CDC says people with symptoms should wear face masks to help prevent infecting others.

caption A Chinese woman holds her dog, both wearing protective masks. source Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Wearing a face mask won’t do much if you’re healthy.

The best way to prevent getting sick is washing your hands frequently, trying not to touch your face, and avoiding close contact with sick people.

caption A dog out for a walk wearing a mask in Hefei, Anhui, China. source TPG/Getty Images

The CDC recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds.

The CDC hasn’t received any reports of companion animals or pets becoming sick with the virus.

caption A dog wears a mask in Guangzhou, China. source Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

However, officials in Hong Kong reported a dog with a “low level” of infection. The dog, which belonged to a coronavirus patient, may have been carrying the virus in its mouth and nose, according to Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. It reportedly showed no signs of illness.

There are around 115,000 people who have been infected, most of them in China.

Even on the verge of a global pandemic, life goes on.

caption A woman wears a face mask as she walks her dog on a street in Beijing. source GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus has now spread to over 100 countries.

Dogs still need to be walked.

caption A dog wears a mask over its mouth on a street in Beijing. source STR/AFP via Getty Images

The disease can pass between people who are 6 feet apart, but the disease isn’t airborne. It’s spread through saliva and mucus.

Or strolled.

caption Dogs wearing masks are seen in a stroller in Shanghai. source NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

Seeing adorable dogs poking their heads out of strollers can make a tough day full of coronavirus-induced anxiety just a little bit better.