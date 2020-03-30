Before-and-after photos show Berlin’s famous landmarks looking completely deserted in the coronavirus pandemic

- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
- Germany’s capital city, which sees around 13.5 million tourists every year, has emptied out as coronavirus measures were put in place on March 16.
- As a result, Berlin’s historical landmarks and major tourist attractions, including the Brandenburg Gate and Checkpoint Charlie, have been left looking eerily empty.
- Before-and-after photos show famous landmarks in Germany’s capital looking deserted as millions of people stay at home.
Germany’s capital Berlin, which has a population of 3.6 million and sees around 13.5 million visitors every year, has been left looking eerily empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Even though the country is not under complete lockdown, gatherings of more than people are banned and schools, restaurants, shops, and museums were ordered to close from March 16. These restrictions won’t be lifted until at least April 20.
Germany has more than 63,400 confirmed infections, but just 541 deaths as of Monday. The remarkably low death rate – compared to other countries – is largely due to mass testing in the country.
Before-and-after photos, some taken only days apart, show how the pandemic has cleared out one of Europe’s busiest cities.
BEFORE: Germany’s capital city was still running normally a few weeks ago, before nationwide coronavirus restrictions were put in place. The busy Alexanderplatz U-Bahn station was packed with commuters on March 11.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
AFTER: But on March 25, it was close to deserted as most people self-isolated at home.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
BEFORE: Above the U-Bahn station, people were still walking through Alexanderplatz, the largest public square in Berlin.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
AFTER: Fourteen days later, the same spot looks eerily empty.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
BEFORE: Potsdamer Platz is Berlin’s largest traffic intersection. This picture from 2019 shows a busy rush-hour scene with bikers and pedestrians.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
AFTER: The crossing is now hardly recognizable as the busy traffic has disappeared completely.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
BEFORE: People can be seen waiting at a bus stop on the Kurfürstendamm, Berlin’s most famous shopping street, several days before non-essential shops were ordered to close.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
The busy shopping street is often referred to as Berlin’s version of the Champs-Élysées in Paris.
Source: Visit Berlin
AFTER: Hardly anyone is waiting at that bus stop now.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
BEFORE: Berlin’s most famous landmark, the Brandenburg Gate, is usually a very popular meeting point for locals and tourists alike.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
AFTER: The site, which has been used for many national events including political rallies and large concerts, is now completely deserted.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
BEFORE: This photo, taken in spring 2018, shows people enjoying drinks and food near the Brandenburg Gate.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
AFTER: But even as warmer weather approaches, restaurants are shut and only a handful of people can be seen seen roaming around the area.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
BEFORE: Another major tourist attraction and historical site, the East Side Gallery —seen here in November 2017 — is always packed with tourists.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
It normally sees crowds of people looking at the graffiti displayed on the former border walls.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
AFTER: The gallery is now completely empty.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
BEFORE: Checkpoint Charlie, the best-known former crossing point between East Berlin and West Berlin, attracts around 850,000 visitors a year by itself.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
Source: Berlin Museum
AFTER: Nobody is going there now. Germany’s restaurants, hotels, and other businesses are now seriously concerned. The government has pledged a massive emergency fund to save hard-hit businesses.
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
The government expects to run up an extra 156 billion euros ($169 billion) in debt from the fund, Deutsche Welle reported.
Companies that were in a good position by the end of 2019 are now able to apply for as much as 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) in emergency aid, the Financial Times reported.