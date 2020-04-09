Coronavirus hospitalizations are slowing but the death toll just hit a new one-day high in New York, Cuomo says

caption New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. source Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York recorded only 200 coronavirus-related hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, the smallest increase since March 18.

Gov Andrew. Cuomo said the slowing rate of hospital admissions is a sign we’re “flattening the curve.”

That being said, New York experienced its deadliest day yet since the outbreak began as 799 people died from the coronavirus since Wednesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York is flattening the coronavirus curve, even as the death toll continues to mount.

The hospitalization rate – a key indicator of the virus’s spread – is slowing. Over the past 24 hours, 200 people have been hospitalized in New York state, the smallest increase since March 18. For perspective, there were 1,427 coronavirus-related hospital admissions between April 1 and 2, per the New York Department of Health.

Despite that, 799 people have perished from the virus since Wednesday, the highest single-day toll since the outbreak began in the state on March 1. Cuomo said that the death toll is a lagging indicator of the virus since most of those who die are sick for a period of weeks.

“We are flattening the curve by what we’re doing and we’re flattening the curve so far,” Cuomo said in his daily update on Thursday. “This is all a direct result of our actions. If we stop acting the way we are acting, the numbers will go up.”

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Cuomo said.

