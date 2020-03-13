A running list of all the hotel change and cancellation policies due to the coronavirus pandemic, including Hilton, Marriott, and Airbnb

source Wyndham Hotels

Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel flights and hotels last minute. Here’s what you need to know about all of the major hotel and online booking platforms’ cancellation and change policies.

We encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

Read all Business Insider hotel reviews here.

Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, travelers are experiencing global disruptions to their plans from cruises being cancelled to the recent ban on travelers coming in from Europe. Others just don’t feel comfortable risking exposure and are calling off travel plans proactively.

The CDC website currently has issued a Level 3 warning (advising travelers to avoid nonessential travel) for most countries in Europe, China, Iran, and South Korea. They have also issued a Level 2 global outbreak notice, warning that “Sustained community spread of respiratory illness caused by the novel (new) coronavirus (COVID-19) is occurring globally,” as well as noting that older adults and anyone with serious chronic medical conditions should avoid nonessential travel.

We advise following the precautions outlined by the CDC and WHO, which for many, means changing travel plans. To help make the process easier, we’ve compiled a list of current hotel policies surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

Further, all hotel groups are closely monitoring the latest developments and many have shared that they are working hard to ensure they meet the health and safety recommendations on hygiene and cleaning when it comes to common spaces and guest rooms. Specific practices are also outlined on many hotel websites.

We will continue to update this list as new information from hotels and travel partners emerge.

Additionally, we understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes, and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book.

In the meantime, we’re also including some hotels we love in major US cities that we think you will too, for something uplifting to think about. As always, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

Keep reading for change and cancellation policies from hotel brands and online travel booking platforms.

1 Hotels

source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

1 Hotels group will allow travelers to rebook any non-refundable stays booked directly for a later date by calling their reservations team directly.

Airbnb

Airbnb is applying its Extenuating Circumstances policy to the United States, as well as Mainland China, South Korea, and Italy. That means reservations in the United States, booked on or before March 13, 2020, with check-in date of April 1, 2020 or earlier may cancel reservations at no charge. The policy also applies to US travelers with reservations in the Schengen Area of Europe that were made on or before March 11, 2020, for travel between March 13 to April 13, 2020.

Additionally, global hosts and guests who need to change or cancel their travel to comply with government restrictions, to perform medical duties related to COVID-19, because their flight or transportation was canceled due to COVID-19, or because they are infected with COVID-19 also won’t incur charges.

Arlo Hotels

The brand is waiving cancellation fees for existing bookings at all Arlo Hotels for stays beginning March 13, 2020 through May 31, 2020.

Choice Hotels

For any guests living in China, South Korea, Japan, and Italy there will be no cancellation fee with Choice Hotels through March 31, 2020. Travelers with reservations in China, Japan, and Italy may also cancel at no charge through the end of March.

Within the United States and Canada, Choice Hotels will allow guests with non-refundable reservations booked directly from March 10, 2020 to April 30, 2020 to receive points based on room rates to use for future travel bookings.

Disneyland and Disney World Resorts

source Disney Hotels and Resorts

The theme parks will be closing entirely beginning March 16, 2020 through the end of the month. Guests with Disney Resort reservations during that period may modify or cancel their reservation at no charge.

If no action is taken to change a reservation by check-in day, Disney will automatically refund payment within seven days.

Four Seasons

Four Seasons guests traveling from Greater China, South Korea, Iran, and Europe (except the United Kingdom) will not have cancellation fees through April 15, 2020. They will also waive all cancellation fees for hotels in the Asia Pacific region and Europe (except the United Kingdom) until April 15, 2020.

Hilton Hotels

Hilton is waiving all change fees and offering full refunds for regions affected by government-issued travel restrictions.

All reservations, including those that are not typically eligible for cancellation, and are scheduled before April 30, 2020, can be altered at no charge up to 24 hours before arrival.

Hyatt Hotels

source Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt is waiving all cancellation fees for stays through March 31, 2020 for any guests living in Greater China, South Korea, Japan, and Italy. All cancellations are also free for anyone with reservations at Hyatt hotels in those same areas.

Hyatt is also giving members the option of trading in any advanced purchase rate non-refundable reservation booked directly on or before March 8, 200 for travel through June 2020 for 10,000 World of Hyatt Bonus points instead.

IHG

The brand, which includes Kimpton, Intercontinental, Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, and many others, is waiving all cancellation fees for existing and new bookings made between March 9, 2020 and April 30, 2020.

Marriott Hotels

source Marriott International, Inc.

For any guests with existing reservations for any future arrival date, including reservations with prepaid rates, Marriott will allow full changes or cancellation without a charge up to 24 hours prior to arrival, as long as the change or cancellation is made by April 30, 2020. Keep in mind that any changes to existing reservations will be subject to availability and rate differences.

For guests making new reservations for any future arrival date between now and April 30, 2020, Marriott will allow the reservation to be changed at no charge up to 24 hours before your scheduled arrival date, again subject to availability and rate differences. Cancellation will also be allowed.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is included in these policies, but their boutique portfolio of hotels under Design Hotels are excluded.

Trump Hotels

For Trump Hotels, all cancellation fees for direct booking for stays in March and April will be waived as necessary. Group bookings during March and April can be rebooked for any time in the next 10 months.

Any advance purchase reservation for March and April may be rebooked for use in the next 10 months at no charge.

Williamsburg Hotel

These changes impact many independent hotels as well, such as the Williamsburg Hotel. Guests can change or cancel reservations for any pre-booked dates free of charge through the reservations team at the Williamsburg Hotel.

Wyndham Hotels

Any guests traveling to or from Greater China, South Korea, or Italy with direct bookings for stays in any of Wyndham’s hotels through March 31, 2020 will have their cancellation or change penalties waived entirely.

Guests with direct bookings who are prohibited from traveling to their booked hotel under law will have their cancellation or change penalties waived.

For existing direct bookings, all Wyndham properties worldwide are required to accommodate rate reservation changes, as long as the request is received at least 48 hours prior to arrival and the same number of room nights or more are booked for a future stay.

OTAs: Hotels booked through Expedia, Kayak, Hotels.com, and other online travel agents

source Airbnb

If you booked your hotel with an online travel booking site like Expedia, Kayak, Hotels.com or Booking.com, you will need to contact them directly. This is also true if you booked with a credit card through their booking portal.

Most online booking sites are adhering to the cancellation policies of individual hotels and airlines, so it will vary depending on your exact itinerary and booking.