The number of patients in New York ICUs just dropped for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, and it’s the latest sign the outbreak could be slowing

The number of people in ICUs in New York fell for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care has dropped for the first time since the outbreak began in New York in March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday in his daily update.

On Thursday, there were 17 fewer patients in ICUs across the state than the day before, Cuomo said.

On top of that, the rate of hospital admissions is slowing – 290 coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and 190 were intubated, per the state’s Department of Health – a clear trend over the past few days that indicates that the strict social distancing measures in New York City and across the state are working.

“We are cautiously optimistic we are slowing the rate of infections,” Cuomo said. “Overall, New York is flattening the curve.”

For perspective, there were 1,427 coronavirus-related hospital admissions between April 1 and 2. Despite those positive trends, 777 New Yorkers died from the coronavirus on Thursday, down from 799 on Wednesday – so far the deadliest day of the outbreak.

