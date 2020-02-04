Everything you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak in 30 seconds

A deadly coronavirus that originated in China has killed more than 420 people and infected more than 20,000.

Here’s what to know about the virus in 30 seconds.

A deadly coronavirus outbreak that originate in Wuhan, China, in December is spreading across the globe.

Here’s the latest on the virus and how the world is trying to stop it.

The coronavirus family: The viruses in this large group typically affect the respiratory tract. This particular one – known as 2019-nCoV – had never been seen in humans before.

Symptoms: Patients have reported symptoms similar to those associated with pneumonia, such as fever, coughing, chills, headache, difficulty breathing, and a sore throat .

Where it came from: Many researchers think the coronavirus jumped from animals to people at the Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market. The market closed down on January 1.

A group of scientists initially suggested that the virus might have hopped from bats to snakes, then to humans. But more recent studies suggest that it likely spread from bats to a mammal – potentially pigs or civets – before jumping to people. A direct hop from bats is also possible.

Cases so far: At least 20,704 cases have been confirmed internationally as of Tuesday. Of those, 20,492 are in mainland China.

A recent peer-reviewed study estimated that the number of infected patients could be more than three times higher than the current count, however.

Death count: At least 427 patients have died as of Tuesday. At least two deaths have occurred outside mainland China: a 44-year-old man in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

The US has recorded 11 cases across five states: six in California, two in Illinois, and one each in Arizona, Massachusetts, and Washington.

How to protect yourself:

Avoid contact with people who display cold or flu symptoms, such as coughing or runny noses.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, making sure to scrub for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching the eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Efforts to contain the outbreak: