‘It was like going to space’: people are sharing their photos of deserted Italian streets on social media as the coronavirus outbreak surges

- In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Italy has been hit especially hard; its death toll and total number of confirmed cases are second only to mainland China.
- Earlier this week, Italy’s Prime Minister mandated a nationwide lockdown, including a “stay at home” policy and a ban on nonessential travel.
- Since the virus hit, people have been posting eerie photos on social media revealing abandoned streets, tourist attractions, and airports.
- “The weirdest thing you hear is the quiet,” an American woman traveling through Italy told Insider.
As Italy’s death toll climbs, the country is expanding its emergency coronavirus measures. Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte instituted a nationwide lockdown, implementing a “stay at home” mandate, banning large gatherings and all nonessential travel, and closing cultural centers.
“The whole of Italy will become a protected zone,” Conte said in TV address on Monday.
As the virus continues to spread and the government amps up safety protocol, people are posting photos online that reveal the “new normal” of living and traveling in the country.
Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Giudice, who has been living in his native Italy since being deported in October 2019, posted a video to Instagram that revealed completely deserted streets.
Giudice, however, was not feeling sympathetic to those self-quarantining in their homes.
“Literally nobody out here because of this stupid coronavirus, like, it’s ridiculous,” he says in the clip as the camera pans the empty neighborhood. “People are so scared. Unbelievable. Grow a set of cojones.”
More people die from Viagra (heart attacks and drug overdose) everyday than this Corona virus ????. People here are frantic because government is ridiculous with ????down !!!! Sorry Lock down not for me Never again !!!!! Stay safe ???? eat healthy, exercise, and no shaking hands . ???? ????! #coronavirus #staysafeoutthere #lockdownnotcool #awarenessiskey #washhands
Giudice seemed to suggest that his three years of incarceration – he spent 41-months in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2016 – influenced his attitude towards the country-wide lockdown.
“More people die from Viagra (heart attacks and drug overdose) everyday than this Corona virus,” he captioned the post. “People here are frantic because government is ridiculous with [lock]down!!! Sorry Lock down not for me Never again!!!”
While Giudice may be one of the only people criticizing those in quarantine, he isn’t the only one posting photos of empty streets.
The mother-son duo behind the Instagram account vagabond.it has been posting photos and videos that reveal the effects of the coronavirus panic and new safety measures on the city of Florence.
Question ???? It’s 70° F here in Florence, what’s the weather like where you are? Let me know in the comments ???????? ???? ☀️ Me ????♂️ When I was walking around the city yesterday, I saw this old man walking down Via Calzaiuoli. He was looking up at the tower in Palazzo Vecchio, and you could tell he was sad to see the city so empty :/ – Usually I won’t be posting more than 1 post a day, in fact I usually post once every other day. I’m posting these shots of Florence quickly because they pertain to the current situation and my previously scheduled ones didn’t . Anyway, hope you enjoy, I’ll be copying and pasting this on the next photos 🙂 • • #shotoniphone #florence #florenceitaly #italyiloveyou #firenze????????
Susan and her fifteen-year-old son Ari have been traveling around Italy since “before coronavirus was a thing,” Susan told Insider. The two moved out of their home in Connecticut and have been traveling through Italy since the beginning of last year, honing their photography skills and sharing their work online.
Question ???? What are some movies you can recommend for renting online? Let me know in the comments ???????? ???? ???? Me ????♂️ So, lots of stuff going down here in Florence this past week! The biggest being Italy’s Prime Minister, @giuseppeconte_ufficiale , declaring Italy a “protected territory”, urging citizens to stay home. The most important thing is to stay calm and stay up to date on news. Since scientists are learning about #covid as I’m writing this, it’s vital that we are getting the most recent info! – One thing I have to say, is that having the city be so empty is actually quite amazing. I’ve never been able to look down a road in the center of the city and not see at least a few people walking; makes for some good photos. Speaking of photos, I’ve been taking tons, I figure it’s good to document this while it’s in its prime ???? P.S. Sorry for the weird posting time, I’ve completely botched my schedule this past week due to the obvious circumstances ???? • • #shotoniphone #Siena #Florence #Tuscany #italytravel
While the coronavirus outbreak was an unexpected hurdle in their travel plans, they’ve continued to post photos of their travels – and the empty streets and monuments.
“It’s a challenge that we didn’t expect but one we wanted to face as calmly (and creatively) as possible,” she said.
Question ???? Was this helpful? Let me know what other kinds of things you’d like for me to have on my account ???????? Me ????♂️ The city had perfect blue skies today and no crowds, it was great! Per @sofiestory’s request, I’ll go into hashtag research. In Monday’s post, I mentioned how I did some research on hashtags and I learned that with just a little extra work, you can significantly improve your post’s reach. Here’s how you do it: I am using a group of 20-30 hashtags with 4 different sections with 5 or more hashtags in each. The first section is popular hashtags – 800k to 1 million posts. Using those 5 super saturated hashtags will help get your post boosted right off the bat. My recommendation is to add these 5 at the bottom of your caption, rather than putting them with your others if you put your hashtags in the comment section because in the 10 seconds it takes you to post the comment, your post will already have sunk significantly in the hashtag’s grid due to constant posting. The second section is medium hashtags, 300k to 800k posts. These help your posts get exposure a little longer than section 1 hashtags by not making your post sink too quickly. The third section is important. These 5 hashtags should be between 70-300k posts. These aren’t quite niche hashtags but they’re a lot easier to get onto the “top posts” area. Your post won’t sink too quickly and there is still a large community of people visiting the hashtag every day. Lastly but certainly not least is section 4. Hashtags with 5k-70k posts are usually pretty niche hashtags. This means that your posts are bound to be on the “Top posts” area if your content is good. Posts that get to the “top posts” section can stay there for months at a time. That’s it! One thing I can’t stress enough is that if the content you’re posting isn’t good content, doing this won’t fix that. That being said, researching your hashtags can boost good content to the explore page! • • • #shotoniphone #Siena #Florence #Tuscany #italytravel
The effects of the outbreak and resultant new policies, she says, are palpable.
“Since the virus hit, everything’s sort of upside down and backwards,” Susan explained. “The streets are deserted, and instead of the usual foreign languages in the streets, you finally hear Italian again. But the weirdest thing you hear is the quiet.”
Aspiring travel blogger Fiona Tilbury, who lives in Padova in the Veneto region, posted a photo from her recent trip to Venice revealing eerily empty public spaces.
“Wandering a very empty Venice was a strange feeling, I have never been in a city that felt so sad but it was great to see the beauty of the city without so many people around,” she captioned the photo.
“When I went to Venice it was significantly quieter than I had ever experienced before,” she told Insider. “This was very strange to me and almost made me sad in a way, as if I was mourning a city.”
Others are documenting their bizarre travel experiences in the country.
Twitter user @R1anx7, who goes by Rian, posted a photo of empty airline seats from his connecting flight through Bologna.
“On the Ryanair flight to Italy,” he captioned the photo. “All these empty seats wonder why?”
On the Ryanair flight to Italy ???? All these empty seats wonder why? #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/yRncHKrnDq
— Rian ???? (@R1anx7) March 4, 2020
The flight, he told Insider, had approximately twenty people on board, but the airline operated as usual.
Rian even spent the day in Bologna before catching a flight to London. He said that while there was a noticeable police presence around popular attractions, “everyday life” in the city appeared normal.
The airport, however, was a different story.
“You couldn’t see the coronavirus on the streets, but at the airport, it was like going to space or something,” he said.
Twitter user Mike Phipps also shared his unusual travel experience online, posting two photos of himself in a nearly-empty airport.
“This is bananas! What I think a post-apocalyptic world would look like,” he captioned the selfies, hashtagging #Rome, #Italy, and #Alitalia.
This is bananas! What I think a post-apocalyptic world would look like.#Alitalia #Fiumicino #Empty #Vuoto #CoronaVirus #Rome #Italy #ScaryAsHell pic.twitter.com/q4BmgyN7rv
— Mike Phipps (@MassimoPippino) March 5, 2020
As of Wednesday morning, the death toll in Italy reached 631, making up just over 14% of the global fatalities from the illness.
