Ivanka Trump is staying home after being exposed to an Australian minister infected with the coronavirus

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and top White House adviser, stayed home on Friday as a precaution after an Australian minister she met with last week announced he tested positive for coronavirus.

Peter Dutton, the Australian minister for home affairs, announced on Friday that he woke up with a “temperature and sore throat,” checked himself into hospital, and later tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The White House said Dutton was asymptomatic during his meeting last week with Trump and other administration officials, including Attorney General William Barr and White House aide Kellyanne Conway.

“Exposures from the case were assessed and the White House Medical Unit confirmed, in accordance with CDC guidance, that Ivanka is exhibiting no symptoms and does not need to self-quarantine,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement to Politico. “She worked from home today out of an abundance of caution until guidance was given.”

Dutton travelled to the US last week on an official visit to discuss global efforts to tackle child exploitation.

In a March 5 photograph from the visit, tweeted by the Australian embassy, Dutton is pictured to the left of Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter, who is an adviser in her father’s administration.

“Yesterday Home Affairs @PeterDutton_MP joins @IvankaTrump, Attorney General Barr & our five eyes partners to fight online child exploitation. We heard from 9 brave survivors & announced principles that technology companies should implement to protect children online,” read the message.

