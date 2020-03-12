Justin Trudeau is self-isolating while his wife is tested after potential coronavirus exposure

caption Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. source Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating as his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is tested for the coronavirus after she developed flu-like symptoms.

Grégoire Trudeau started showing the symptoms, similar to those of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, after returning from a speaking engagement in the UK.

Grégoire Trudeau was speaking at We Day UK about women’s empowerment alongside former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and the pop star Leona Lewis to an audience of 13,000 young people.

Trudeau released a statement saying he would continue daily activities and was self-isolating out of “an abundance of caution.”

Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, is self-isolating while his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, awaits results of a test for the novel coronavirus.

She had mild flu-like symptoms and a low fever after returning from a speaking engagement in London and immediately went to get a test, according to a government press release. Those symptoms are similar to those experienced by some with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Most cases of the illness are thought to be mild, but the disease has killed thousands around the world since emerging late last year.

The event was We Day 2020 at London’s Wembley Stadium, where Grégoire Trudeau spoke alongside former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and the pop star Leona Lewis.

She posted a photograph of herself at the event on Instagram last weekend:

We Day is an annual stadium-size youth-empowerment event featuring speeches from high-profile people and organized by the Canadian nonprofit We Charity.

This year, speakers also included the actor Idris Elba, the British TV chef Jamie Oliver, the Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, the model Adwoa Aboah, and the actor Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth from “Game of Thrones.”

Attendees were listed in a blog post about the event written by Richard Branson’s daughter Holly, who is involved in organizing the event.

Numerous youth activists also speak at the event.

Trudeau has no symptoms, the release said, but is self-isolating out of “an abundance of caution” and is continuing to work from home.

A high-level Canadian government meeting to discuss the coronavirus will now be held over virtual channels instead.

The full press release is here:

Having recently returned from a speaking engagement in London, UK, the Prime Minister’s wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late last night.

She immediately sought medical advice, and is being tested for the COVID-19 virus. She is self-isolating at home awaiting test results, and her symptoms have since subsided.

The doctor’s advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results.

Based on these events and the broader, evolving COVID-19 situation across Canada, the in-person First Ministers Meeting will be postponed. However, the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister will speak with First Ministers over the phone to discuss our collective action to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep Canadians safe.

The Prime Minister will spend the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining the special COVID-19 cabinet committee discussion.

We continue to base all our decisions on the best evidence, science, and advice from our highly trained medical professionals and public health officials to protect the wellbeing of Canadians and reduce the risks of COVID-19 to our country. As Canadians, we are fortunate to count on their sound guidance, and we thank them for their tremendous work.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have urged Canadians to take all necessary precautions and follow medical advice in order to stay safe. This is what the Prime Minister and his family are doing.