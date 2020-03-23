The coronavirus outbreak has already led to mass layoffs and furloughs. From Cirque du Soleil to Marriott, here are 9 major companies that have announced they are downsizing their workforces.

caption People gather at the entrance for the New York State Department of Labor offices on March 20, which closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. source Andrew Kelly/Reuters

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) announced that it would temporarily lay off 10,000 employees — 90% of its staff — on March 15. SAS also halted the majority of its flights and is operating with limited service.

caption An SAS airbus. source Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty

Source: Forbes

Norwegian Airlines announced the temporary layoff of 90% of its workforce on March 16, amounting to 7,300 employees. The airline also canceled 85% of its flights.

Source: Reuters

Marriott International, the world’s largest hotel company, said it has started to furlough what could amount to tens of thousands of employees on March 17. Furloughs, as opposed to layoffs, occur when employees are required to take an unpaid leave of absence. Arne Sorenson, the president and CEO, announced that his own salary will be suspended for the rest of the year and senior executives’ salaries will be reduced by 50%.

caption Arne Sorenson at a meeting with President Donald Trump discussing the economic response to the coronavirus outbreak on March 17, 2020. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Source: Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, Business Insider

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, which owns over 50 hotels in the US including the W in Los Angeles, laid off 50% of its 8,000 employees on March 17. CEO Jon Bortz also told the Los Angeles Times that the company may need to lay off an additional 2,000 employees by the end of the month.

caption The W Hollywood. source Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Third Street Media Group

Source: Los Angeles Times

Famous restauranteur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, which owns beloved NYC staples like Gramercy Tavern, laid off 2,000 employees, or 80% of its workforce, on March 18.

Source: Business Insider

New York’s Metropolitan Opera is the largest performing arts organization in the US by budget. On March 19, the Met laid off all of its union employees for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak. The Met also announced the cancellation of all performances through the end of the 2019-2020 season, which was set to end May 9.

caption The Metropolitan Opera in Lincoln Center at dusk. source Siegfried Layda/Getty Images

Source: NPR

Cirque du Soleil announced it is laying off 95% of its 4,679 person staff on March 19, a week after canceling all its upcoming performances. The circus producer kept 259 staffers to plan and sell tickets for future tours.

caption Artists perform during a dress rehearsal for Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London January 4, 2014. source REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Source: Cirque du Soleil, Forbes

Air Canada announced it is set to lay off more than 5,100, or 50%, of its flight crew on March 19. Renee Smith-Valade, the airline’s vice president, called the decision “difficult but necessary” in a statement.

caption An Air Canada aircraft. source JOERG KOCH/AFP/Getty Images

Source: CBC

According to the Washington Post, at least 200 workers across President Trump’s hotels in Washington DC, New York City, and Las Vegas were laid off as of March 20. Other Trump properties, like Palm Beach’s Mar-a-Lago, have temporarily closed.

caption A police boat patrols in front of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 17, 2019. source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Source: Washington Post, Business Insider

Read more:

Coronavirus live updates: More than 360,000 people have been infected and over 15,400 have died. The US is now the third-worst-hit country. Here’s everything we know.

The world is spiraling toward a ‘wartime economy.’ Here’s what experts say that will look like for America in 2020.

Here are the latest major events that have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, including Bonnaroo, Eurovision, and the Kentucky Derby

Marriott announces CEO Arne Sorenson’s salary will be suspended for the rest of the year and senior executives’ salaries will be reduced by 50% as the coronavirus ravages the hospitality industry