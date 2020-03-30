LIVE UPDATES: Wuhan death toll may be much higher than China says

We’ll keep this page updated with the biggest coronavirus headlines of the day. Check back for updates.

Here’s the latest:

Wuhan’s death toll could be astronomically higher than the Chinese government has reported, some residents say

Officials in Wuhan, China, report that 2,535 people in the city have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

But some residents contest the official death toll, citing an increase in the shipment of urns to the city’s eight funeral homes.

“The incinerators have been working round the clock,” one resident told Radio Free Asia.

COVID-19 first emerged in Wuhan at the end of last year. Lockdown restrictions in place since January 23 have begun to lift, and residents are starting to return to their normal lives.

Japan is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases after not implementing nationwide containment measures

Japan once appeared to be avoiding a full-blown epidemic, but the country has recently seen a large increase in coronavirus cases.

Former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama said the Japanese government failed to adequately address the viral outbreak, putting the now-canceled 2020 Olympics above the health of citizens.

In Tokyo, two viral clusters were discovered Sunday. They could be a sign that the outbreak will soon worsen.

Dow climbs 691 points as healthcare firms make progress toward coronavirus treatment

caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 29, 2019. source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

US stocks rose on Monday as investors digested a slew of updates about the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthcare stocks led gains, rallying on developments in rapid testing and a potential coronavirus vaccine.

President Donald Trump on Sunday extended federal social-distancing guidelines to April 30, abandoning hopes that the US economy could reopen by Easter.

Confirmed global cases of COVID-19 have surged past 735,000, and the death toll continues to rise.

Wisconsin officials are moving full-speed-ahead with the state’s April 7 presidential primary despite rising coronavirus cases

caption Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. source Reuters

Wisconsin officials are moving forward with holding the planned April 7 presidential primary election as reported cases of COVID-19 drastically increase in the state.

Nine other states set to hold primary elections in March and April have now moved to postpone their elections until May or June, including Ohio, Georgia, and New York.

On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers called on the Wisconsin state legislature to approve a plan to send every Wisconsin registered voter an absentee ballot and have the option of voting safely from home.

But Republican leaders in Wisconsin’s GOP-controlled state legislature immediately shot down the idea as nearly impossible to execute on such a short timeline.

NY Gov. Cuomo: Playing politics like Trump during the coronavirus crisis is ‘anti-American’

caption NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo declined to retaliate to President Donald Trump’s latest jabs on Monday. source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for unity in his Monday press briefing after President Donald Trump went after him earlier in the morning in a phone interview on “Fox & Friends.”

Weighing in on Cuomo’s boosted approval rating – 87%, according to a new Siena poll – Trump said, “one of the reasons he’s successful is because we’ve helped make him successful.”

On Sunday, Trump also accused New York hospitals of hoarding ventilators and other medical equipment.

“I’m not going to engage in politics, not because I’m unwilling to tangle, but because I think it’s inappropriate, and I think it’s counter-productive, and I think it’s anti-American,” Cuomo said when asked about Trump’s comments.

“Forget the politics,” Cuomo said. “We have a national crisis. We are at war. There is no politics. There is red, white, and blue.”

Trump and Cuomo have clashed over the federal government’s inability to get the New York up to 30,000 ventilators – and more broadly over the severity of the pandemic – with Trump more impatient to end social distancing and “re-open the economy.”

The 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort has arrived in New York to support the city in its fight against the coronavirus

caption USNS Comfort in New York. source Mike Segar/Reuters

US Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort docked on Pier 90 in Manhattan on the morning of March 30 to alleviate the burden that New York City hospitals have been facing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ship houses 1,000 hospital beds, 12 operating rooms, 80 intensive care units, a pharmacy, and a medical laboratory, to name a few features.

No coronavirus-positive patients will be treated on the ship.

Its sister ship – the USNS Mercy – docked in Los Angeles on March 27.

Maryland’s Republican governor issues stay-at-home order to fight the coronavirus

Maryland is now under a stay-at-home order after the state saw a rapid escalation in COVID-19 cases.

The order takes effect at 8 p.m. on Monday night.

People are only allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons, such as obtaining food, medicine, or going to work if the job is considered essential.

Violators would be guilty of a misdemeanor, Hogan said, and could face imprisonment or a fine.

“This is a deadly public health crisis,” Hogan said. “We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home. We are directing them to do so.”

Men are dying from the coronavirus at higher rates than women around the world. Here are scientists’ best ideas as to why.

caption Relatives of a person who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) arrive at a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy March 16, 2020 source Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

More men were dying of the coronavirus than women, according to data from China, South Korea, and Italy.

Scientists have a few ideas about why that is – some are behavioral, such as that men have higher rates of smoking and worse hygiene on average than women.

Many men also have higher rates of underlying preexisting conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. These make patients who contract the coronavirus more vulnerable.

After more than 10,000 coronavirus deaths — the worst in the world — there are signs that Italy’s lockdown is beginning to work after 3 weeks

caption A worker sanitizes the Piazza dei Miracoli near to the Tower of Pisa in Pisa, Italy, on March 17 2020. source Laura Lezza/Getty Images

Italy is showing very early signs that it may be turning a corner with the coronavirus as the number of new deaths and cases lessening, according to multiple reports.

The country’s three week-long strict lockdown is due to be lifted on Friday, reported Deutsche Welle (DW). But officials say it is likely to be extended.

The positive figures are a sign that those under lockdown “save lives” by staying home, said government health adviser Luca Richeldi on Sunday. He argued that it was a reason to be “even stricter.”

Italy is one of the world’s worst-affected countries, with one third of all reported coronavirus deaths happening there. The death toll is currently at 10,779.

