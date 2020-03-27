Elite soccer players are recklessly breaking coronavirus lockdown rules across Europe, and some could face being fired or even jail time

caption Oumar Niasse, Douglas Costa, and Luka Jovic. source Getty/Steve Bardens/Marco Canoniero/Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno

A number of soccer players are continuing to break to the coronavirus lockdown rules across Europe.

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid, Juventus’ Douglas Costa, and Everton’s Oumar Niasse have all been caught flouting the rules in recent days and could now face severe punishment.

Jovic, 22, flew home to Serbia to see his pregnant girlfriend and could now face jail time, according to The New York Post.

Costa pictured himself and his girlfriend, model Nathalia Felix, out on quad bikes in Brazil, whilst Niasse was stopped by police in England in his Mercedes with three friends just two days after the government banned non-essential travel.

England, Italy, and Spain are all on lockdown amid the global coronavirus pandemic, with citizens only allowed to leave their houses to buy food, exercise, and collect medicines.

Soccer stars Luka Jovic, Douglas Costa, and Oumar Niasse however have flouted the rules in their respective countries and could now face severe repercussions.

Jovic, who plays for Real Madrid, flew home to Belgrade, Serbia earlier in the week to see his pregnant girlfriend, after which he said on social that he was “unaware” of current travel limitations, according to ESPN.

The New York Post reports the 22-year-old is now under investigation by the Serbian authorities and could face jail time.

Jovic’s father, Milan, has no sympathy.”If he has to go to prison, let him go,” he said, according to The Post.

Like Jovic, Costa, who plays for Juventus, also flew home to link up with his girlfriend, model Nathalia Felix.

Sports Mail says the Juve star travelled back to Brazil on a private jet with the permission of the club in early March, however has since angered club officials with his behaviour.

The 29-year-old is supposed to be self-isolating after his teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19, however has instead been roaming the streets of his hometown on a quad bike with Felix.

Sports Mail now says Juve president Andrea Agnelli is considering his future at the club.

caption Costa has breaking his self isolation with Felix. source Sports Mail

Lastly, Niasse of English Premier League side Everton was stopped by police in Manchester on Wednesday night driving in his Mercedes with three friends, just two days after the UK government has ordered the nation to avoid all non-essential travel.

The Sun reports that one of the police officers who pulled over the Senegalese striker said: “You are bang out of order, a disgrace. As a Premier League footballer you’ve just put everybody here at risk. What are you doing? It’s totally embarrassing.”

Greater Manchester Police said, as per The Sun: “At 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday covert officers on routine patrol stopped a vehicle. The driver was reported for failing to wear a seatbelt and obstructing officers.”

Everton did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.

As of Friday, there has been nearly 550,000 reported cases of COVID-19 across the world, and almost 25,000 deaths.

